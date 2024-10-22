Celebrity Chef Carla Hall, 60 chats about being 'sexty'

Last week, New York played host to the Marvelous Ms. Menopause event, an empowering and enlightening celebration dedicated to raising awareness and breaking the stigma surrounding menopause.

The event brought together a diverse crowd, including health experts, celebrities, advocates, and women who are either navigating menopause or eager to learn more about this transformative life stage.

Menopause advocate and producer of the new PBS documentary, The M Factor, joined HELLO! at the event

Let’s Talk Menopause, HELLO!’s not-for-profit menopause partner co-hosted the evening with Caire Beauty at a venue on the 74th floor of One World Trade Center. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as guests gathered for an evening of candid discussions, expert panels, wellness workshops, and even a little retail therapy.

One of the enlightening topics discussed at the event was how liberating it is to hit menopause, with celebrity chef Carla Hall declaring: “I am 60 and I should be revered. I don’t want to be 35 again…I am 'Sexty'”.

© Paul Archuleta Celebrity chef, Carla Hall feels empowered by menopause

Star-Studded Panels and Real Talk

This positivity around menopause, a subject that has been previously shrouded with taboo and shame, was shared with author, journalist and menopause advocate, Tamsen Fadal, who hosted a panel addressing “How We Talk About Menopause Now”

Tamsen, Carla and co-founder of Caire Beauty, Celeste Lee discussed how media and culture are finally shifting the conversation around menopause, which is challenging stigmas and advocating for open dialogue. There was also a preview of Tamsen’s new PBS documentary, “The M Factor” which is set to revolutionise the way women are cared for during this challenging time of their lives.

© John Nacion Tamsen is seen here at the New York screening of The M Factor: Shredding The Silence On Menopause" wit Joanna Lamarca Mathisen, Naomi Watts and HerMD's Dr. Somi Javaid

A second panel, “Sex, Hormones & Menopause: Changemakers Changing the Change,” was an engaging discussion moderated by experts including Dr. Somi Javaid, OBGYN and founder of women's health clinic HerMD and Dr. Alicia Jackson, founder of the amazing online menopause and perimenopause support hub Evernow.

The conversation delved into hormone therapies, the importance of accurate information for menopausal women, and recent advances in healthcare that are helping women take control of their midlife health.

Unboxing the Facts

One of the night's biggest discussions was the new Unboxing Menopause Campaign, a national initiative aimed at removing the outdated and misleading FDA Boxed Warning on local vaginal estrogen. This campaign seeks to empower women with accurate information and ensure that safe, effective treatments for Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM) are more accessible.

Get involved and learn more by visiting the Unboxing Menopause campaign website and sign the consumer advocacy letter to the FDA.

Menopause is Marvellous

The event was truly a celebration of the strength, resilience, and brilliance of women going through menopause and there was a real sense of empowerment through the educational chats.

As the conversation around menopause continues to grow, it’s clear that events like these are crucial in ensuring that women receive the support they need and serves as an empowering reminder that menopause is not the end of something but the beginning of a new chapter!