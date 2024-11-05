Goldie Hawn leads heartfelt celebrity tributes to music legend Quincy Jones following his passing at 91

The world is mourning the loss of Quincy Jones, the music legend whose talent and influence spanned more than seven decades.

At 91, the iconic record producer, composer, and humanitarian passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Sunday night, leaving behind an indelible legacy that transformed the music industry and touched millions worldwide. His publicist, Arnold Robinson, confirmed the sad news, although Quincy’s cause of death remains undisclosed.

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing," his family said in a heartfelt statement. "And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

The outpouring of tributes from fellow artists, friends, and fans has been a testament to Quincy’s monumental impact on music and culture.

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn Among those paying tribute was Goldie Hawn, who shared her grief in a poignant message. Goldie and Quincy shared a unique bond dating back to 1969’s Cactus Flower, a film for which Quincy composed and arranged the score. "RIP my darling @quincyjones. I am heartbroken to lose one of the great loves of my life," she wrote, accompanied by a photo of them together. "Sixty years. What a privilege to have known such a remarkable human, a genius, a humanitarian. Damn. I’m gonna miss you." Quincy’s work on Cactus Flower helped set the stage for Goldie’s illustrious career, culminating in her Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actress. Their friendship spanned decades, and her words captured the profound loss felt by those who knew him well.

© PA Elton John Elton John joined in the chorus of admiration, calling Quincy "one of a kind." "Nobody had a career as incredible as Quincy Jones. He played with the best and he produced the best. What a guy. Loved him," Elton shared in a moving tribute. The bond between Quincy and the artists he worked with and inspired was one of profound respect and admiration.



© Mike Marsland,Getty Michael Caine Tributes also poured in from some of the most celebrated names in music and film, including longtime friend and fellow icon Michael Caine, who shared a unique connection with Quincy—they were both born on March 14, 1933. "My celestial twin Quincy was a titan in the musical world. He was a wonderful and unique human being, lucky to have known him," Michael wrote on social media, reflecting on their deep and enduring friendship.

© JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX Morgan Freeman Morgan Freeman, another Hollywood heavyweight, shared his condolences with a heartfelt message, saying, "Today, we say goodbye to the legendary Quincy Jones—a musical giant whose genius reshaped our world and left an enduring legacy. Rest well, Quincy." Morgan’s words echoed the sentiments of fans everywhere who recognize Quincy’s profound influence on the music industry and beyond.

© Photo: Getty Images The Weeknd The Weeknd, who has often cited Quincy as one of his biggest inspirations, shared a particularly touching tribute. The artist revealed how Quincy’s unexpected appearance at his 2015 Las Vegas performance was a moment that changed his life. "My fans know how important Quincy was to the fabric of my music," he wrote, explaining how he was honored to write the foreword for Quincy’s 2022 book, 12 Notes: On Life and Creativity. In the foreword, he described Quincy as his "idol in every sense of the word." The Weeknd’s words resonated with fans, as he spoke candidly about Quincy’s enduring legacy and his transformative impact on modern music.

© Jamie McCarthy John Legend John Legend, too, paid homage to Quincy, sharing his gratitude for living in a world "made more beautiful by the music he created." For John, Quincy was an irreplaceable influence, a sentiment shared by many of today’s musicians who look up to him as a guiding light in their own careers.

© Roy Rochlin Harry Connick Jr. On Instagram, Harry Connick Jr. called Quincy his "hero," recalling how the music maestro had always been kind and supportive. "Truly one of the greatest minds the music world has ever known," he wrote. "He was so kind to me, so wonderful, such an influence. His legacy and his music will live forever. Thank you for everything, Q. You were the dude." Harry’s tribute reflected the depth of respect Quincy inspired across generations and genres.

© John Nacion Bill Clinton Former U.S. President Bill Clinton also shared a statement, highlighting Quincy’s cultural impact both in America and globally. "Few people have ever matched Quincy Jones' impact on American and global culture," he noted, paying homage to the profound influence Quincy had not only in music but also in the wider cultural landscape.