Billie Eilish displays painful injury from concert accident gone viral — see photo

Concert life doesn't always seem like a breeze for Billie Eilish, who is sharing some insight into how her strenuous life on the road (and stage) can take a toll on her body.

In this case, it happened last week when the 22-year-old singer performed a set of three shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden from October 16-18 as part of her ongoing tour Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour.

After the third of the concerts, she was seen in fan captured clips waving to the crowd while descending a set of stairs to exit the stage, tripping on the bottom stairs and falling off.

While it seemed like she quickly recovered from the incident, Billie took to her Instagram Stories with a clip of what happened and a picture of her thigh covered with painful bruises. "But literally," she wrote alongside it.

Billie has some time off from the road to heal from her injury, briefly returning to the stage this past weekend to perform on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest, breaking out "Birds of a Feather" and "Wildflower" from her new record.

She will return on November 2 in Atlanta, with the first leg of the tour continuing up until December 21 in Inglewood, California, giving the native Californian the opportunity to head home to spend the holidays with loved ones.

The "Lunch" singer then returns on February 18, 2025 in Brisbane for the tour's international leg, which will run up until July 27 in Dublin, so far set to conclude then after 83 shows.

Nat & Alex Wolff, Towa Bird, Ashnikko, and The Marías are serving as opening acts, with her brother Finneas stepping in for several shows as well. Although the latter is also busy promoting his own new album, For Cryin' Out Loud.

In a recent conversation with The Los Angeles Times, when asked whether Finneas' lack of appearances on the tour meant something (the 27-year-old has always been present on his sister's previous tours), Billie simply responded: "It's really not the end of anything. You can't be in two places at once."

Finneas even added that the original idea for the album was to have it be more inspired by other people and friends around them, have it be the one "where we have a bunch of friends come in."

"Third album, you know, it's like, 'How do you reinspire yourself? How do you reinvent the wheel? How do you keep it fresh?' But it just didn't end up shaking out that way," with Billie adding that they'd instead "made the most autobiographical album we've ever made."

The "Bad Guy" hitmaker also reflected on this being her first album and headlining tour as an adult (she kicked off her last tour, Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, when she was still 20).

"I'm finding I'm having kind of a hard, weird time being in my 20s," she admitted. "I just didn't ever think about how I wouldn't be the youngest person in the room forever."

"At the same time, fame really stunts you. So I find myself acting like a kid sometimes because I'm like, 'Yeah, I got frozen in time.' When I see other pop stars, I see that they're still 16 a little bit. It's kind of depressing."