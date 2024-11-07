Princess Charlene shares rare insight into personalities of royal twins Jacques and Gabriella

Princess Charlene has sat down with French publication Gala and the Monaco royal spoke about her twin children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

During her chat with the magazine, the royal spoke of the pair's "curious" personalities. "The conversations I have with Jacques and those with Gabriella are so different, as well as the time spent with them," she explained. "Gabriella is very curious. She is very intrigued by the world and life in general.

WATCH: All you need to know about Princess Charlene

"She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention. As for Jacques, he is curious and observant. More reserved, he is naturally very calm."

Charlene also expressed her sadness that she wasn't always able to spend much time with her children, who are both aged nine.

© Getty Charlene spokes about the difficulties in spending time with her children

The mother-of-two said it was "difficult to find time to spend one-on-one time with them" but added it was "essential when you are the parents of twins".

As they grow older, the twins have occasionally accompanied their parents on outings and back in April, the family visited the new Monaco World in Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg.

© Pascal Le Segretain Charlene spoke of her love for her twins

The twins looked adorable in cosy outfits to brave the spring chill. Princess Gabriella was seen looking at the miniature version of Monaco in a cream knitted jumper dress with white tights, a brown duffle coat, and matching riding boots.

Meanwhile, her brother channelled his reliably smartly dressed father in a pair of stone-hued suit trousers, black leather moccasins, and a matching jacket.

© Getty Images Jacques and Gabriella have the sweetest bond

It is often sporting engagements that Princess Charlene takes her children to. The royal twins were seen alongside both of their parents in February attending the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague match between AS Monaco and Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Salle Gaston Medecin in Monte Carlo.

A rare tender moment was caught on camera between Charlene as she cuddled her daughter who sat on her mother's lap and leaned in close while watching the game.