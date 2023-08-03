18 times Princess Charlene was an Olympic goddess in poolside photos

The 45-year-old forged a successful career as an Olympic swimmer before retiring in 2007, and it was how she came to meet her husband, Prince Albert in 2000. "After seeing me swim, Albert asked my management for permission to take me out," Princess Charlene told Vanity Fair.
Having seen photos of Charlene splashing about, we can see why she impressed her future husband – read on for Princess Charlene's best poolside moments, and prepare to be wowed.
Charlene looks aerodynamic as she takes to the water in a slick swimming hat.
The royal proves why she was an Olympian with her impressive form.
Charlene was just as impressive a model as she was a swimmer.