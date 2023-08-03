18 times Princess Charlene was an Olympic goddess in poolside photos

Princess Charlene of Monaco was an Olympic swimmer before marrying Prince Albert

Princess Charlene always looks impeccably toned, and when you consider she was a professional athlete before throwing herself into royal life, her seriously sculpted muscles make perfect sense.

The 45-year-old forged a successful career as an Olympic swimmer before retiring in 2007, and it was how she came to meet her husband, Prince Albert in 2000. "After seeing me swim, Albert asked my management for permission to take me out," Princess Charlene told Vanity Fair.

Having seen photos of Charlene splashing about, we can see why she impressed her future husband – read on for Princess Charlene's best poolside moments, and prepare to be wowed.

© Getty Charlene looks aerodynamic as she takes to the water in a slick swimming hat.

© Getty The royal proves why she was an Olympian with her impressive form.

© Getty Charlene was just as impressive a model as she was a swimmer.

© Getty Whether she's rocking a streamlined swimsuit or an on-trend bikini, Charlene wears swimwear well

© Getty Swimming ensured Princess Charlene's arms were super-sculpted.

© Getty Not afraid to get stuck in, Princess Charlene lurks under the water in this fun photo

© Getty Princess Charlene lowers herself into the pool ahead of training

© Getty The Monaco royals is as happy in an outdoor pool as she is in training pools.

© Getty Princess Charlene represented her native South Africa, proudly wearing the country's flag on her swimsuit.

© Getty Goggles are an essential part of Princess Charlene's swimming kit.

© Getty Princess Charlene lounges poolside in a white crochet cover up.

© Getty Outdoor swimming doesn't phase Princess Charlene, who often takes to the sea.

© Getty Princess Charlene is comfortable in front of the camera – even when she's fresh from the pool

© Getty The former Olmypian's arms are so toned from her swimming days.

© Getty Charlene has serious prowess when it comes to diving in at the deep end.

© Getty Princess Charlene had ultra-glossy hair, despite her swimming days.

© Getty The royal is a pro when it comes to posing on swimming pool ladders

© Getty Princess Charlene looks good in all kinds of swimwear, from swimsuits, bikinis to more covered up options.

