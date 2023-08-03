Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene is an Olympic goddess in unearthed poolside photos
18 times Princess Charlene was an Olympic goddess in poolside photos

 Princess Charlene of Monaco was an Olympic swimmer before marrying Prince Albert

Princess Charlene swimsuit photos
Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodWellness Editor

Princess Charlene always looks impeccably toned, and when you consider she was a professional athlete before throwing herself into royal life, her seriously sculpted muscles make perfect sense.

The 45-year-old forged a successful career as an Olympic swimmer before retiring in 2007, and it was how she came to meet her husband, Prince Albert in 2000. "After seeing me swim, Albert asked my management for permission to take me out," Princess Charlene told Vanity Fair.

Having seen photos of Charlene splashing about, we can see why she impressed her future husband – read on for Princess Charlene's best poolside moments, and prepare to be wowed.

Princess Charlene swims during a training session on November 27, 2006 in Durban, South Africa© Getty

Charlene looks aerodynamic as she takes to the water in a slick swimming hat.

Princess Charlene diving into a pool© Getty

The royal proves why she was an Olympian with her impressive form.

Princess Charlene posing in a swimsuit© Getty

Charlene was just as impressive a model as she was a swimmer.

Charlene in a blue swimsuit and a white tied up shirt© Getty

Whether she's rocking a streamlined swimsuit or an on-trend bikini, Charlene wears swimwear well

Princess Charlene in a neon green swimsuit© Getty

Swimming ensured Princess Charlene's arms were super-sculpted.

Princess Charlene submerged in the water© Getty

Not afraid to get stuck in, Princess Charlene lurks under the water in this fun photo

Princss Charlene in a black swimsuit© Getty

Princess Charlene lowers herself into the pool ahead of training

Princess Charlene in a blue swimsuit in an outdoor pool© Getty

The Monaco royals is as happy in an outdoor pool as she is in training pools.

Princess Charlene posing in a pool in a black swimsuit with a South African flag on the front© Getty

Princess Charlene represented her native South Africa, proudly wearing the country's flag on her swimsuit.

Princess Charlene in a red swimming hat© Getty

Goggles are an essential part of Princess Charlene's swimming kit.

Princess Charlene in a white top and a blue bikini© Getty

Princess Charlene lounges poolside in a white crochet cover up.

Princess Charlene in a black swimsuit emerging from the sea© Getty

Outdoor swimming doesn't phase Princess Charlene, who often takes to the sea.

Princess Charlene at the side of a pool, wet, wearing a black swimsuit© Getty

Princess Charlene is comfortable in front of the camera – even when she's fresh from the pool

Princess Charlene in a pool with slicked back hair© Getty

The former Olmypian's arms are so toned from her swimming days.

Princess Charlene looking majestic in the water© Getty

Charlene has serious prowess when it comes to diving in at the deep end.

Princess Charlene looking lovely in a pool© Getty

Princess Charlene had ultra-glossy hair, despite her swimming days.

Princess Charlene leaving a pool in a slick swimsuit© Getty

The royal is a pro when it comes to posing on swimming pool ladders

Princess Charlene lounging poolside by an outdoor pool© Getty

Princess Charlene looks good in all kinds of swimwear, from swimsuits, bikinis to more covered up options.

