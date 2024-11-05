Princess Kate 'more interested in faith' following her cancer diagnosis

The Princess of Wales has reportedly begun a new chapter when it comes to her faith amid her recovery from cancer.

In an extract of his biography on King Charles, Charles III, Royal biographer, Robert Hardman revealed that Kate has "become rather more interested in questions of faith as a result of her condition" unlike her husband Prince William.

Robert wrote: "Within the wider royal orbit, especially the Church of England, there had been speculation the events of 2024 might have nudged the Prince of Wales a little closer in the direction of the Almighty.

"He had not hitherto shared his father's interest in faith and spiritualism, nor the late Queen's solid devotion to the Anglican communion. Might the health scares afflicting his wife and his father have led to a little soul-searching? No change of course there', is the firm response from one who knows him well. 'He is a modern young man', says another, 'and I think he gets embarrassed by certain aspects of ceremonial and religion'."

Hardman continued: "He will not, however, suddenly become a regular worshipper or feign an enthusiasm for something that he does not feel personally, however bleak the situation. The Princess, on the other hand, is said to have become rather more interested in questions of faith as a result of her condition. 'I would say that things are more hopeful there', says one church-going friend of the family."

Kate most recently opened up about her cancer recovery in September in an extremely personal video.

During the clip, she wrote: "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

