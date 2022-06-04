Princess Charlene contracts COVID-19 months after recovering from ENT infection The royal has faced several health issues recently

Princess Charlene is facing a new health battle after it was confirmed that the royal had contracted Covid-19 just months after she fully recovered from a nasty ENT infection.

The news was confirmed in a statement relaced by the Palace, which read: "Showing a few symptoms, H.S.H. Princess Charlene was diagnosed positive for a Covid-19 screening test. In accordance with the health rules in force, Princess Charlene will observe a period of isolation of several days. Her state of health does not cause any concern."

Charlene spent most of last year in South Africa after she was unable to return home due to her ENT infection. When she did return to Monaco she entered a private treatment facility and only recently returned to the public.

Last month, she spoke to the Monaco Matin where she detailed what happened. She explained: "My state of health is still fragile, and I don't want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult and so painful. Today I feel calmer."

She added: "When I returned to the Principality, I focused all my energy on my children, my husband and my health because they are my priority."

The royal has been fully getting into royal outings since her recovery, as she attended both the Monaco Grand Prix and the E-Prix, and she also attended Fashion Week with her daughter, Princess Gabriella.

Charlene will now be self-isolating

Ahead of the event last month, she shared a photo of herself cuddling up with her young daughter and they both looked so elegant in a pair of show-stopping frocks.

Charlene wore a gorgeous white suit with sheer sleeves and large earrings. Meanwhile, Gabriella was the centre of attention, with a show-stealing frock that looked like it had come straight off of an artist's easel with its bold clash of colours.

"I loved every moment preparing my Princess for her first official event," the former Olympic swimmer wrote. "We're looking forward to a great evening at the fashion awards."

Charlene also shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, simply captioning the image with a heart emoji.

