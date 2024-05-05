Kelly Osbourne maintains she has 'never' used Ozempic for weight loss after praise of diabetes drug

Kelly Osbourne is setting the record straight on her use – or rather, lack thereof – of Ozempic.

Though the English television personality has previously praised the diabetes drug known for its weight loss effects, she has now revealed that unlike her mom Sharon Osbourne, she herself didn't use Ozempic for her own recent weight loss.

Ozempic – among other versions of semaglutide, such as Wegovy – has become an increasingly popular and contested topic in Hollywood and beyond, with stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Tracey Morgan, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, and Charles Barkley, among others, having previously admitted to using it.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's Wild Love Story

Speaking with People, Kelly revealed: "I just have to clarify, I've never taken Ozempic," and explained: "I don't know what Ozempic does to you other than what I saw it do to my mom."

Still, she did note she sees it as a "miracle drug" when "in the right hands," and added: "The pros outweigh the cons."

She continued: "If you really do research, the kind of medication and what it can do for you cognitively and what it does for the rest of your body, like I said, it's a miracle drug."

© Getty Kelly has previously admitted she has 'gone too far' with weight loss

"For some reason, society is trying to paint it out to be a bad thing. And I don't understand why," Kelly further shared, emphasizing: "If you need to lose some weight, who cares how you do it, as long as you're doing it in a healthy way."

MORE: Kelly Osbourne is 'legally changing' son Sidney's last name after 'huge fight' with boyfriend Sid Wilson

MORE: Kelly Osbourne, 39, reveals she wants plastic surgery for Christmas: 'I just think it's time!'

Back in February, speaking with E! News, Kelly similarly described Ozempic as "amazing," and said: "There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?"

© Instagram She welcomed son Sydney last year

"People hate on it because they want to do it," she also pointed out, adding: "And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive but it eventually won't be because it actually works."

MORE: Kelly Osbourne causes a splash with poolside photo as fans say the same thing

Her mom Sharon – who has been married to Ozzy Osbourne since 1982 – has also spoken candidly about Ozempic, particularly her belief that she may have overused it.

© Instagram The Osbourne family

"I started on Ozempic last December and I’ve been off it for a while now," she told the Daily Mail in November of last year, before sharing: "You can lose so much weight and it's easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn't stop losing weight and now I've lost 42 pounds and I can't afford to lose any more."

"I'm too gaunt and I can’t put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100lb and I don't want to be."