Kourtney Kardashian reveals unusual injury — and how husband Travis Barker supported her

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans an unexpected insight into her life in her latest Poosh holiday gift guide, revealing her unusual injury.

© @kourtneykardash Kourtney may be spotted out and about in rockstar boots, but she revealed her go-to shoes are ballet flats

The Lemme entrepreneur explained that wearing ballet shoes all the time was causing her issues, but her husband Travis Barker was able to help her find a solution.

© Instagram Kourtney shared that she struggles with injuries to her feet

"I hurt my foot from walking so much in ballet flats," she wrote. While many can understand injuring your feet from wearing heels for too long, it's not often spoken about how flats can damage your feet too.

According to podiatry experts Feel My Pody, flat shoes lack arch support which can cause your feet to hurt. They explain: "without proper support, you’re more likely to develop conditions like Achilles tendonitis, where the tendon at the back of the ankle becomes inflamed and painful."

© FREDERIC J. BROWN Travis supported Kourtney through her injury

In more severe cases, people can even develop plantar fasciitis, where the thick tissue along the bottom of your feet can become inflamed, which can make walking painful and difficult.

But it seems that the star was able to find the right treatment for herself, when the Blink-182 drummer introduced her to compression boots.

© @kourtneykardash Kourtney Kardashian with her son Rocky

"I learned about these air compression boots this summer on tour from my husband," she wrote, adding she "would look forward to putting these on for recovery."

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis live in Calabasas with their son

The 45-year-old noted that the boots "increase circulation and help with lymphatic drainage," adding, "I can't wait to gift them to my friends and family."

Understandably, these compression boots offer her a moment of respite amid her busy life as a mom to baby Rocky, who celebrated his first birthday earlier this month.

Kourtney's busy life as a mom

Kourtney and Travis have been open about how they aim to raise their little one differently to his older siblings. The couple respectively already have growing children; Kourtney is mom to Mason, Reign and Penelope, while Travis has three fully grown kids — Landon, Alabama, and Atiana De La Hoya.

Travis, revealed to Wall Street Journal that he and Kourtney aim to keep Rocky out of the limelight for as long as possible, confessing: "Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we'd rather keep him out of the spotlight."

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney have taken baby Rocky around the world

He further noted: "If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids," adding: "I think it's weird to grow up and you're 15 or 12, and you're like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"