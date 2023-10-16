Travis Barker forced to remove wedding ring amid bloody injury weeks before due date with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker, 47, has suffered a painful injury during his Rock Hard tour with Blink-182. The drummer was playing to crowds in Manchester over the weekend when he hinted he had suffered several scrapes on his left hand.

Sharing a graphic close-up on his Instagram Stories, Travis revealed he had removed his wedding band in order to strap up his ring and index fingers which both had bloody scratches.

What happened to Travis Barker's hand?

© Instagram Travis revealed his hand injury during a visit to Manchester

It's not clear how the accident happened, but Travis revealed the injury was enough to stain his black trousers.

He is likely hoping for a speedy recovery as he has a busy few weeks ahead of him. The American rocker has a few more scheduled dates on his tour, including Manchester on Monday followed by the final Las Vegas shows next weekend.

When is Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's baby due?

As soon as the last show is over, Travis will no doubt return home to be with his wife Kourtney Kardashian, whom he married in a surprise Las Vegas chapel in April 2022, followed by an official courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara the following month. They also had a large wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy.

The couple are preparing to welcome their first child together after struggling to conceive via IVF. They announced they were expecting a baby in June 2023 when the reality TV star held up a sign at a Blink-182 concert that read, "Travis I'm pregnant."

They revealed it would be a boy in a sweet gender reveal in which Travis did a drumroll while blue streamers went off behind them, and their due date is expected to be later this year.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's unique baby gender reveal

However, it has not been an easy pregnancy, as Travis was forced to cancel some of his European tour dates in order to return to America and support Kourtney through "urgent fetal surgery" in September.

Opening up about her pregnancy fears, The Kardashians star told Vanity Fair Italia: "Right after the surgery, I reached the point where I let myself go and I stopped worrying. Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers.

© Instagram Travis cancelled part of his European tour to be by Kourtney's side after she underwent emergency fetal surgery

"I feel really lucky and grateful."

The couple already have a beautiful blended family that includes Kourtney's children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. Meanwhile, Travis is a dad to Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

DETAILS: Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian shares cryptic update as she shares new glimpse inside $20M home