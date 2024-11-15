Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's marble-floored $60m superyacht they made their love nest

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been happily married for two-and-a-half years now, but we imagine that they reminisce on their stunningly beautiful wedding ceremony which was held in the picturesque Portfolio, Italy, frequently.
And who could blame them as the reality star, 45, and the Blink-182 drummer, 49, certainly didn't do things by half measures when it came to their special day.
After getting married at the Santa Barbara courthouse, they headed to Europe and flew their entire family and friends to watch them get married in an extravagant ceremony which was adorned with red roses, high fashion and candelabras.
Kourtney and Travis, who are parents to one-year-old Rocky Thirteen, officially tied the knot at Villa Olivetta on Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's estate which is set on a hilltop and features stunning views of the Mediterranean.
But the ties to their friends, Dolce & Gabbana, didn't stop there as they enjoyed a stay on the fashion designers' former jaw-dropping $60 million superyacht, named Regina D'Italia, ahead of their nuptials.
Kourtney and Travis' luxury love nest on $60m superyacht
The interiors of the yacht could not be more matched to Travis and Kourtney's style.
It features the most grand décor including gold-veined marble floors, bold animal print soft furnishing, plenty of Mediterranean-style figurines, dark artwork and black leather.
Since becoming husband and wife, Kourtney and Travis have since welcomed their first child together.
They underwent multiple rounds of IVF treatments to try and conceive, but in a surprising twist, Kourtney became pregnant naturally after ceasing IVF in late 2022, a development she referred to as "God's plan".