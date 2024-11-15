Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kourtney and Travis Barker© Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's marble-floored $60m superyacht they made their love nest

Kourtney and the Blink-182 star stayed on the superyacht before their wedding

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been happily married for two-and-a-half years now, but we imagine that they reminisce on their stunningly beautiful wedding ceremony which was held in the picturesque Portfolio, Italy, frequently.

And who could blame them as the reality star, 45, and the Blink-182 drummer, 49, certainly didn't do things by half measures when it came to their special day.

After getting married at the Santa Barbara courthouse, they headed to Europe and flew their entire family and friends to watch them get married in an extravagant ceremony which was adorned with red roses, high fashion and candelabras.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City© Dimitrios Kambouris
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian married in 2022

Kourtney and Travis, who are parents to one-year-old Rocky Thirteen, officially tied the knot at Villa Olivetta on Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's estate which is set on a hilltop and features stunning views of the Mediterranean.

But the ties to their friends, Dolce & Gabbana, didn't stop there as they enjoyed a stay on the fashion designers' former jaw-dropping $60 million superyacht, named Regina D'Italia, ahead of their nuptials.

Kourtney and Travis' luxury love nest on $60m superyacht 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on board the yacht before they got married© Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on board the yacht before they got married

Kourtney, who is also a mom to her and Scott's children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, nine, and Travis, a father to grown-up children, Atiana, 25, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, more than made the luxury vessel their own for the time they were aboard.

The interiors of the yacht could not be more matched to Travis and Kourtney's style.

It features the most grand décor including gold-veined marble floors, bold animal print soft furnishing, plenty of Mediterranean-style figurines, dark artwork and black leather.

Take a look at the superyacht, Regina D'Italia
Domenico and Stefano bought the yacht in 2006 and the specifications are impressive.

The boat is 51 metres long and on board there is a 167-foot custom-made inflatable water slide, a state-of-the-art gym on board and a spa. 

travis barker and landon barker matching in black outfits© Instagram
Travis with his son on the yacht

It can accommodate up to 12 guests and 16 crew members. It also has an elevator on board for easy access between decks.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian family are also partial to staying on board another luxury vessel named Fatima, also owned by the Italian designers.

Kourtney Kardashian is partial to luxury boating© Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian is partial to luxury boating

The other luxury vessel was also used during Kourtney and Travis' wedding for the rest of their family to stay on board. Fatima is slightly smaller, measuring 35 meters, and accommodates 10 guests.

Both vessels were decked in plenty of white and red roses to mark the occasion.

Since becoming husband and wife, Kourtney and Travis have since welcomed their first child together.

Kourtney Kardashian holding baby son Rocky © Instagram
Kourtney welcomed baby Rocky a year ago

They underwent multiple rounds of IVF treatments to try and conceive, but in a surprising twist, Kourtney became pregnant naturally after ceasing IVF in late 2022, a development she referred to as "God's plan". 

