Travis Barker's bizarre Justin Bieber-inspired addition at home with Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, have a love of wellness in common.

Travis owns vegan health company Barker Wellness, while Kourtney heads up her supplement brand, Lemme, so it makes sense that their California home is geared toward optimal health.

As well as a kitchen well-stocked with Macha and vitamins, the rock'n'roll couple also has a Justin Bieber-inspired wellness gadget in their home.

© Getty Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are invested in their health

Travis Barker's wellness hack

Blink-182 drummer Travis took to Instagram Stories to share a photo taken inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, a wellness device Justin Bieber is a fan of – and has even been known to sleep in – to optimize his health.

© Instagram Travis Barker has an oxygen chamber at home

Travis' oxygen is ultra-swanky, with a sofa and a TV installed inside, to keep him occupied while he looks after his health.

What is an oxygen chamber?

An oxygen chamber is a sealed tube that you sit or lie inside. The air pressure drops to below sea level, and you wear a mask to deliver oxygen straight to your body to support healing and alleviate inflammation.

An oxygen chamber helps with recovery

The dose of pure oxygen saturates cells in every organ for better, faster and more efficient functioning, promising to supercharge users with no downtime. Athletes regularly climb into the chambers to help aid recovery, plus the pure oxygen can sharpen mental clarity.

After a turbulent year, health-wise, Travis' oxygen chamber is likely keeping him feeling good – and with tour dates in the UK coming up this weekend, it makes sense that Travis is doing all he can to look after his mental and physical health.

Justin Bieber appreciates the mental benefits of the chamber in particular, explaining: "I really have been struggling with a lot of anxiety. You get more oxygen to your brain so it decreases your stress levels. It's pretty cool."

© YouTube Hailey Bieber zipping Justin into his oxygen chamber

Travis' Matcha station

As well as his oxygen chamber, Travis looks after his health in his home with a Matcha station in his kitchen.

"One of my favourite things is my Match station," Travis told Architectural Digest in a video tour of his home. "I have cinnamon, I have nutmeg I have cacao, I can heat up tea really quick." He makes Kourtney a Matcha every morning, and she said it's "the best" in LA.

© Getty Travis looks after his body with health drinks

Other wellness-skewed elements in Travis' home include an organic mattress, "Yes, mattresses can be toxic," Travis says – who knew?

Travis has owned his home for almost 20 years, with Kourtney and her children, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, moving in after Kourtney and Travis welcomed their baby, Rocky, together in November 2023.

Family time is important to the couple, with Travis sharing that they and their blended family of seven children, including his three kids, Atianna, Landon and Alabama, all have dinner together every Sunday, always sitting in the exact same seats around the table.