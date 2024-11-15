Why Timothy West's wife Prunella Scales and children won't inherit family home of 50 years

EastEnders star Timothy West died "peacefully in his sleep" on 12 November, and since the news broke the late actor has received an outpouring of love from fellow actors, colleagues and fans. The star leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Prunella Scales and three children. Keep reading to discover why the family will not be inheriting the family home where he spent 50 years of his life…

Up until 2019, Timothy and his wife split their time between their narrowboat and Wandsworth home, but then the time came for them to downsize and so they parted ways with the property which held so many memories for them, as reported by the London Evening Standard.

WATCH: The late great Timothy West

The West End star previously explained: "I don't want to go to my grave thinking, 'What's happening to the house?'" so he chose to make the decision himself.

It is not known where the couple moved to after selling up, and whether Prunella will continue living there solo.

© Getty Queen Camilla meets actor Timothy West

Timothy's children, Juliet, Samuel and Joseph West shared a statement confirming the sad news about the star's passing: "After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old.

"Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly.

© Getty English actors Timothy West and his wife Prunella Scales, November 1977

"We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George's Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days."

Timothy's wife Prunella Scales, who starred in Fawlty Towers, was diagnosed with dementia in 2014.

Prunella and Timothy tied the knot at Chelsea Register Office in 1963 before going on to welcome two sons: Samuel and Joseph. Timothy is also a dad to his daughter Juliet from his first marriage.

© Getty The couple had a longstanding marriage

While they kept their personal lives rather private, Timothy did once divulge a very romantic tradition that the pair kept up during the duration of their marriage.

"We love writing letters about something that the other person might have missed or not quite understood. We would make each other laugh and make each other find out about things," he said.