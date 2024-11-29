Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Serena Williams' husband shares health update amid worrying cancer scare
serena williams and husband alexis ohanian black tie red carpet© Getty Images

The tennis star married Alexis Ohanian in 2017

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was feeling extra thankful on Thanksgiving as he shared an update on his health following a cancer scare.

The Reddit co-founder, 41, revealed that he underwent preventative surgery to remove "suspicious nodules" in his thyroid that were likely to "turn cancerous".

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Alexis shared a post-surgery photo of himself in a hospital bed alongside two sweet images of his daughters Olympia, seven, and Adira, 15 months.

"After tracking some suspicious nodules on my thyroid for the last 4 years, I recently got half of it surgically removed," he began.

"The nodules were getting bigger & the latest biopsy revealed they'd very likely turn cancerous."

Revealing that he has a history of cancer in his family, Alexis continued: "My mom had breast cancer around this age (41) and then ultimately died from brain cancer a decade or so later. I hate cancer."

alexis ohanian post surgery after removing half his thyroid© Instagram
Alexis' surgery was successful

Taking matters into his own hands, Alexis had the surgery, which he revealed went smoothly.

"I wasn't gonna take any chances; the surgery was smooth and I'm extra grateful this Thanksgiving because I got the call this morning that my now-removed-half-of-thyroid was indeed full of some gnarly nodules that were very likely to become cancerous."

The couple tied the knot in 2017© Getty Images
Alexis had half his thyroid removed

Finding humor in the worrying situation, Alexis joked that the worst part of the ordeal was the disruption to his usual lifting routine.

He said: "The worst part tbh has been not being able to lift for 2 weeks but big fella will be back at it next week and I took my girls to Disney World this week so life is wonderful."

Alexis concluded: "To my fellow, men — make those doctor's appointments — especially if y’all are dads. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone."

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian smiling at the Oscars afterparty in 2022© Getty Images
Serena and Alexis married in 2017

His latest health scare comes after he revealed in July that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease, a condition transmitted to humans via infected tick bites.

"Doing a full battery of health scans, tests, etc, and found out I have lyme disease," he wrote on X. "Wild. No symptoms, thankfully, but gonna treat."

In a follow-up post, Alexis admitted that the diagnosis came as a shock to him because he doesn't spend much time in the Northeast or in the wilderness, where ticks are most common.

The happy couple walking on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala© Getty Images
Alexis was diagnosed with Lyme disease in July 2024

"I've got a loved one who had it a few years back, showed tons symptoms etc and just couldn't figure it out until they tested him for it and then found it (treated it successfully, too)" he explained. "I spend so little time in the wilderness/northeast this was quite a surprise."

Alexis added that he was "gonna grab some antibiotics" to combat the ailment, adding: "Can't keep me down, tick!"

Adira is following in her big sister Olympia's footsteps© Instagram
The couple's daughter Adira

Meanwhile, Alexis recently celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary with Serena and they both shared gushing tributes to each other on social media.

Sharing a photo of his beautiful family, Alexis penned: "7 years ago today, we got married here. Now we get to bring these two for beignets. Happy Anniversary. Thanks for giving me the two greatest humans we've ever met. You're an amazing mama. I'm very lucky to have met you @serenawilliams @olympiaohanian @adiraohanian."

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Adira River © Getty Images
Serena and Alexis with their daughter Olympia

Serena posted a carousel of photos, including one of the family dressed up in costumes, writing: "7 years has gone so fast… Happy anniversary @alexisohanian thank you for being the best dad to our girls @olympiaohanian and @adiraohanian."

She added: "Thanks for also making [an] average November day a costume party and making it special."

