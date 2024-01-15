Eva Mendes makes rare revelation about 'so private' mom's cancer battle in heartfelt post

Eva Mendes is notorious for being an incredibly private person, but she does wish she could share more of her mom Eva Pérez Suarez' incredible story.

The Hitch actress was born in Miami in 1974, though she was largely raised by her mother in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood after her parents, who both hail from Cuba, divorced.

Despite the mother-of-two's penchant for privacy when it comes to her personal life, her fans are no strangers to seeing occasional posts on her social media featuring Eva Sr., and her latest might be her most emotional yet.

Eva took to Instagram on Monday and shared a heartwarming photo where is cuddled up next to her mom, who is wearing a pink Barbie-themed tracksuit.

"This Barbie is my hero," Eva declared in her caption, before noting: "I wish this Barbie wasn't so private then I'd be able to share everything she has survived."

Still, she did go on to reveal: "The only thing she'll let me share is that she is a cancer survivor. Like that's not enough, I know," and endearingly added: "I see my strength in her eyes," alongside a pink heart emoji.

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and share their supportive comments, with one fan writing: "Cuban mamas with their strength and wisdom… so sweet," as others followed suit with: "Your mommy is so cute! Blessings," and: "God Bless your Mami," as well as: "May God bless you always beautiful friend," plus another one of her followers added: "You guys look so much alike!"

In another recent Instagram post ahead of the holidays, Eva also opened up about her childhood, and how her mom and older brother Juan Carlos Méndez Jr. – who passed away in 2016 aged 53 after a battle with cancer – made the day magical despite them living "paycheck to paycheck."

© Instagram Eva recently celebrated her mom's 82nd birthday

She shared a throwback photo of herself celebrating Christmas as a kid, looking happy as can be posing next to a festive Christmas tree, surrounded by gifts like baby dolls, a Barbie toy house, and more. "Little me in the 80's at Christmas," she wrote in her caption, adding: "We were paycheck to paycheck – at best – but my Mami always went all out for me on Xmas morning."

Eva, who also grew up with older sister Janet Mendes as well as a younger paternal half-brother, Carlo Méndez, added: "My older siblings were also part of the magic."

© Instagram The actress' mom lives right by her

She continued: "Since they were way beyond their Santa years then, when I look back now, I realize how they all did their part in making it magical for me," and endearingly noted: "I'm so grateful."

Eva concluded: "I miss my brother. The last Christmas I had with him was a few years ago when he did something only a big brother could do," though said she would "leave that sweet story for another post."

