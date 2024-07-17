Serena Williams' new challenge as husband Alexis Ohanian reveals surprise health battle

Alexis Ohanian, husband of tennis legend Serena Williams and co-founder of Reddit, recently revealed his surprising diagnosis of Lyme disease. The tech entrepreneur, 41, shared his health news in a series of heartfelt posts on X/Twitter, expressing his shock and determination to tackle the condition head-on.

"Doing a full battery of health scans, tests, etc., and found out I have Lyme disease," Alexis announced. Despite the diagnosis, he reassured his followers that he has not experienced any symptoms. "Wild. No symptoms, thankfully, but gonna treat."

Delving into the details, Alexis explained, "Good cholesterol is too low. Bad cholesterol is just OK. Gotta work on that. On the plus side: 822 ng/dL total + 162 ng/dL free testosterone." While these figures offer a mixed health picture, the unexpected diagnosis of Lyme disease remains the focal point.

Alexis noted that while he has a family history linked to Lyme disease, he was taken aback by his diagnosis since he doesn't frequent areas typically associated with the condition. "I've got a loved one who had it a few years back, showed tons of symptoms, etc., and just couldn't figure it out until they tested him for it and then found it (treated it successfully, too). I spend so little time in the wilderness/northeast this was quite a surprise."

Determined to combat the disease, Alexis shared his plan to start treatment. "Gonna grab some antibiotics," he said, adding a humorous touch with, "Can't keep me down, tick!" alongside a picture of The Tick cartoon character. However, he emphasized that he is not offering medical advice. "Please talk to a doctor! Do not listen to me for any health advice!"

The Mayo Clinic describes Lyme disease as an illness caused by Borrelia bacteria, typically transmitted through the bite of an infected tick. While ticks carrying Borrelia bacteria are found throughout most of the United States, the disease is most prevalent in the upper Midwest, northeastern, and mid-Atlantic states. It's also common in parts of Europe and Canada.

Preventing Lyme disease largely involves avoiding tick bites when in grassy, brushy, or wooded areas.

According to the CDC, approximately 476,000 people may be diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease annually in the U.S., though this figure includes many who are treated based on clinical suspicion rather than confirmed diagnosis. Most cases, when caught early, can be effectively treated with a 10-14 day course of antibiotics, leading to a rapid and complete recovery.

Lyme disease has been a contentious topic, with the American Medical Association noting in a January 2023 report that the lack of evidence-based guidance for persistent symptoms and growing misinformation complicate treatment. Some patients, without clear evidence of having had Lyme disease, attribute their ongoing symptoms to it, leading to debates over the term "chronic Lyme disease."

Alexis joins a list of prominent figures who have publicly discussed their struggles with Lyme disease, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid and her daughter, model Bella Hadid. Both have been vocal about their battles with the disease, with Yolanda describing her experience in a 2021 interview with British Vogue. "I can’t begin to describe the darkness, the pain, and the hell I lived through every day," she said. "This disease brought me to my knees."