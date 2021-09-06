Serena Williams gives rare insight into marriage with Alexis Tennis star Serena has opened up to her fans

Tennis champion Serena Williams is often talking about her sporting career, but on Sunday the star opened up about her private life on Instagram during a Q&A, giving a rare insight into her marriage with Alexis Ohanian.

Serena sat down to answer fan questions on Instagram Stories and one asked: "Do you have Alexis have date night and if so what’s your favourite thing to do together?"

The star candidly replied: "We did have taco date but we both agree we need to do it more often" and she tagged her husband in the post.

Trying to make more time for date nights is a common theme in many relationships, and back in 2019, Alexis highlighted the importance of quality time with his wife.

In an article he wrote for Glamour magazine, Alexis opened up about their relationship, talking about the key to a happy marriage.

"Comparing calendars isn’t romantic, but at the start of every year, Serena and I map out our schedules so that, ideally, there isn’t more than a week that we go without seeing each other," Alexis wrote.

The couple tied the knot in November 2017 with a lavish Disney-themed wedding in New Orleans. Famous guests included everyone from Beyonce and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland through to fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

It is believed that close friend Meghan Markle was unable to attend the momentous occasion due to her filming commitments with Suits.

Serena was every inch the blushing bride and she wore three show-stopping dresses on the day. Her main gown was an exquisite creation by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the same designer who created the Duchess of Cambridge's dress. She looked like an actual princess!

The couple share a daughter together Olympia, and the family live in Miami in a pristine mansion that's been designed along with the help of her sister Venus and her interior design company, V Starr.

