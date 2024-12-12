Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lara Spencer's agonizing health update leaves GMA co-hosts in shock
Subscribe
Lara Spencer's agonizing health update leaves GMA co-hosts in shock
Lara Spencer on GMA looking serious

Lara Spencer's agonizing health update leaves GMA co-hosts in shock

The star will be out of action for a while 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Lara Spencer was noticeably absent from GMA this week and now we know why. 

The upbeat host revealed she's undergone two challenging procedures and yet she's still smiling. 

Lara took to Instagram with a message for fans detailing what had happened to her and she was inundated with support from fans and co-stars. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Lara Spencer gets back to fighting fit with workout after surgery

Alongside a photo with her surgeon and a one of her post surgery, she wrote: "If I look a little groggy it's thanks to this guy who just gave me a new pair of boots (frame 2-wish they were cowboy boots but that will come in about 6 weeks hopefully)."

Lara's second image showed her bandaged feet secured into medical boots. 

Lara Spencer with surgeon© Instagram
Lara thanked her surgeon

She explained: "My right foot was easy-just had plate removed from surgery last year. The left is a bigger deal from a very old college diving injury. 

"I was doing a reverse one and a half and hit the board, shattering toes and joints. Back then they said there was nothing you could do except tape it, let it heal, and live with the pain. 

"Today there are much better options, thanks to surgeons like Dr Marty O'Malley at HSS. These boots were made for walkin."

Lara's feet were both operated on© Instagram
Lara's feet were both operated on

Lara's social media followers wished her a speedy recovery and GMA's former medical chief, Dr. Jennifer Ashton also chimed in. 

"Jesus!!!" she commented in dismay. "Who does both feet at the same time???? My girl, that’s who! So tough! Sending u speedy love to fast recovery! We’ve got dancin to do!."

dr jennifer ashton disney upfront 2022© Getty Images
Dr Jennifer Ashton was shocked by Lara's double surgery

Fellow GMA host Rebecca Jarvis wrote: "Sweetie!! Feel better soon," and added a bandaged heart emoji. 

Lara previously injured herself over the festive period and had to have surgery in 2023. 

At the time, she told fans that she had a "torn plantar plate and ligament in my foot."

Robin Roberts looked stylish in a mini skirt during a weekend with GMA co-star Lara Spencer
Lara leads an active lifestyle

Lara is no stranger to surgeries and had a hip replacement at 47 too. "It was so upsetting," Lara said on GMA after her diagnosis.

"I waited for a long time before I did anything about it or told anyone because it sounds like it's an old person's problem and I just couldn't believe it."

The mom-of-two sought advice after she got consistent pain in her right hip. She was also told she had hip dysplasia, making her cartilage more likely to wear down earlier in life.

"It was embarrassing to share and then I realized there is nothing to be embarrassed about."

Lara is a regular anchor on Good Morning America © Heidi Gutman
Lara previously had a hip replacement

As a sports fan, Lara knows how important it is to keep her body happy and healthy. 

She is an avid tennis player and swimmer and years ahead of her career in TV, Lara was forging a career as a professional swimmer and diver. 

She attended Pennsylvania State University on an athletic scholarship for springboard and platform diving and was nationally ranked as a competitive diver.

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more

Read More