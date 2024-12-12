Lara Spencer's agonizing health update leaves GMA co-hosts in shock

Lara Spencer was noticeably absent from GMA this week and now we know why.

The upbeat host revealed she's undergone two challenging procedures and yet she's still smiling.

Lara took to Instagram with a message for fans detailing what had happened to her and she was inundated with support from fans and co-stars.

Alongside a photo with her surgeon and a one of her post surgery, she wrote: "If I look a little groggy it's thanks to this guy who just gave me a new pair of boots (frame 2-wish they were cowboy boots but that will come in about 6 weeks hopefully)."

Lara's second image showed her bandaged feet secured into medical boots.

© Instagram Lara thanked her surgeon

She explained: "My right foot was easy-just had plate removed from surgery last year. The left is a bigger deal from a very old college diving injury.

"I was doing a reverse one and a half and hit the board, shattering toes and joints. Back then they said there was nothing you could do except tape it, let it heal, and live with the pain.

"Today there are much better options, thanks to surgeons like Dr Marty O'Malley at HSS. These boots were made for walkin."

© Instagram Lara's feet were both operated on

Lara's social media followers wished her a speedy recovery and GMA's former medical chief, Dr. Jennifer Ashton also chimed in.

"Jesus!!!" she commented in dismay. "Who does both feet at the same time???? My girl, that’s who! So tough! Sending u speedy love to fast recovery! We’ve got dancin to do!."

© Getty Images Dr Jennifer Ashton was shocked by Lara's double surgery

Fellow GMA host Rebecca Jarvis wrote: "Sweetie!! Feel better soon," and added a bandaged heart emoji.

Lara previously injured herself over the festive period and had to have surgery in 2023.

At the time, she told fans that she had a "torn plantar plate and ligament in my foot."

Lara leads an active lifestyle

Lara is no stranger to surgeries and had a hip replacement at 47 too. "It was so upsetting," Lara said on GMA after her diagnosis.

"I waited for a long time before I did anything about it or told anyone because it sounds like it's an old person's problem and I just couldn't believe it."

The mom-of-two sought advice after she got consistent pain in her right hip. She was also told she had hip dysplasia, making her cartilage more likely to wear down earlier in life.

"It was embarrassing to share and then I realized there is nothing to be embarrassed about."

© Heidi Gutman Lara previously had a hip replacement

As a sports fan, Lara knows how important it is to keep her body happy and healthy.

She is an avid tennis player and swimmer and years ahead of her career in TV, Lara was forging a career as a professional swimmer and diver.

She attended Pennsylvania State University on an athletic scholarship for springboard and platform diving and was nationally ranked as a competitive diver.