GMA’s Ginger Zee showcases her abs in intense workout video

Good Morning America weather person, Ginger Zee, recently left fans in awe with a glimpse into her intense workout regimen, proudly shared on her Instagram Stories.

The 42-year-old ABC talent is no stranger to the camera, but it’s her awe-inspiring physique that stole the show this time.

Sporting a crisp white sports bra paired with trendy burgundy biker shorts, Ginger's sculpted abs, toned arms, and powerful legs were on full display.

The workout video showcased Ginger using a set of considerable dumbbells as she smoothly transitioned into her no-jump burpee routine.

Following a rhythmic pattern, Ginger raised the dumbbells above her head, squatted gracefully, placed the weights on the ground, and fluidly extended her body into a push-up. Getting back on her feet, she started the sequence anew.

This impressive clip, a repost from the fitness page, Body By Mark, came with a cheeky caption: "Pro tip: do these on repeat," tagging Ginger's Instagram handle.

But this isn’t the first time Ginger has inspired fans with her dedication to fitness. A recent video post from March saw her energetically working out, adorned in a chic grey crop top and stylish three-toned leggings.

The accompanying caption read: "Fresh from work trip - workout with me." It was a sneak peek into her routine post her return from Pasadena, California, where she reported on LA's unprecedented cold streak in 35 years.

In that particular video, Ginger showcased a range of exercises, from lunges with dumbbell skull crushers to bicep curls, jump squats, and a challenging sequence of dumbbell push-ups that transitioned into a row.

Fans have previously been treated to another peek into Ginger's rigorous fitness routine. A video from November 2022 spotlighted Ginger collaborating with wellness guru, Body By Mark, in her cozy home gym.

This session saw the duo stretching, doing push-ups, lunges, jumping jacks, and more. Mark occasionally paused to answer fans' questions, all while Ginger maintained her steady rhythm, impressively breezing through the hour-long session. Fans were quick to commend her, flooding the comments with praises like "Truly amazing."

Not just a fitness icon, Ginger's also recognized for her authenticity and connection with her fans. Recently on X, the platform once known as Twitter, Ginger announced an upcoming break: "Really looking forward to some time away next week," cautioning fans from drawing any conclusions from her brief digital detox.

She humorously added, "last time I took a few days off everyone thought I died or left ABC etc... I am just going to take vacation and time off social. Thank goodness."

The announcement was met with heartwarming responses from fans, emphasizing the appreciation and respect they hold for the anchor. Many shared their well-wishes, hoping Ginger enjoys her much-deserved vacation time with husband Ben Aaron and their adorable kids, Adrian, seven, and Miles, five.

"I hope you get to have some fun with the family," replied one.

A second said: "With the way you travel to different locations, and how hard you always work, that is a such a well-deserved vacation for you and your family, Ginger!" A third added: "Digitally disconnecting, especially from social, is key to REAL time off! Enjoy!" A fourth wrote: "Enjoy your time off. Get in some good relaxation."