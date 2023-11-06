GMA's Ginger Zee parades lean legs in tiny shorts as she takes on tough challenge

Ginger Zee pulled out all the stops on Sunday to take part in the New York Marathon and she looked fabulous doing it.

Showing off her sporty side, the GMA meteorologist ran a section of the 26.2 miles as part of a 12-person relay team for Team for Kids, consisting of co-stars including Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts and David Muir.

In photos shared on Instagram, Ginger wowed in a pair of tiny shorts that showed off her gym-toned physique.

Despite the chill in the air, the host opted for the leg-baring sportswear and was pictured effortlessly jogging her part before handing the baton to the next member of the GMA team.

Ginger said that running is not only good for the body but for mental health too, something she's spoken about in the past.

Chatting about how she deals with depression, she confessed that running kept her from "hitting rock bottom".

© Instagram Ginger works out for both her body and mind

"Running is the crown jewel of my physical mental connection," she told People. "In my darkest times personally, as my career was ramping up and everything was going, running was the therapy I didn't realize I had"

She continued: "A lot of times it broke isolation or it gave me the natural dopamine hit or whatever it was that I didn't realize I needed more than anything.

David and Robin also ran the relay

"I wasn't in a place, because I didn't have the proper diagnosis until about 11 years ago, to really heal, but I believe that running kept me above rock bottom many times."

She aims to run about three times a week and says exercise is an imperative part of her life. When it comes to running, she previously told People that she also loves it because you can just grab your sneakers and go.

© Instagram Ginger enjoys a tough workout

"Running for me is the easiest, but also the most challenging in ways, because it’s all you. There’s nothing else around you – you just go.

She added: "It’s very freeing to allow your brain to go when you don't have your headphones in. Running for me is almost spiritual because you let yourself into this whole other realm. And once you lose yourself, the race is done."

© Instagram Ginger with her family

Ginger also loves weights and cycling and says she has to make time for self-care or she wouldn't be able to conquer her 4am start to the day!

And the mom-of-two loves a workout challenge. Speaking to GMA, Ginger explained that her motivation for taking on challenges are driven by her wanting a "better, stronger body", adding "not just for me but for my husband and kids".

She went on: "It has nothing to do with weight loss or inches lost, but those will inevitably be a part of the journey and, yes, if I'm being superficial, tightening my core is a necessity after baby number two."

