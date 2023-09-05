Ginger Zee wows in tiniest string bikini and Daisy Dukes

We're most used to seeing meteorologist Ginger Zee dressed in dresses and smart skirts for her appearances on Good Morning America, so it came as a surprise to her fans when she shared a video of herself in a far more casual ensemble of a pink bikini top and denim shorts.

Ginger shared the Boomerang of herself in her summer outfit on Instagram, reposting the clip which was originally shared by her fellow meteorologist and GMA co-star Samantha Wnek, in honour of ABC producer Christopher Donato's birthday.

The Boomerang sees Ginger proudly hold up a cupcake, with her ultra-toned abs on full show – leading us to wonder how the star stays so incredibly sculpted! Watch the clip below and prepare to be wowed...

WATCH: Ginger Zee looks sensational in pink swimwear

Luckily, the 42-year-old often shares insights into her workouts, demonstrating exactly how she looks so good! Just last month she reshared a clip of herself engaging in a sweat-inducing dumbbell workout, performing squats and push ups.

© Instagram Ginger Zee shares insights into her workout routine

Ginger also gave an insight into her workout in March, performing a range of exercises including lunges with dumbbell skull crushers, bicep curls, jump squats, and a challenging sequence of dumbbell push-ups that transitioned into a row – wow!

LOOK: GMA star Ginger Zee debuts hair makeover amid new TV show

The star has always been very active, sharing with fans that during high school she ran cross, played tennis and soccer, and cheered competitively – but she's also been open that she struggled with anorexia for over a decade, with her battle starting during her teenage years.

Speaking of how anorexia still impacts her day, Ginger wrote herself an open letter, saying: "You’ll probably never be completely cured. Anorexia, for you, is something that can be managed but never fully repaired.

© Instagram Gingerr wrote an open letter to her younger self

"But every day you have a choice to be honest about how you are feeling and to take care of yourself. Stay connected with friends and family, get out of your head and be vulnerable. And when you finally admit and learn that full control is not possible, energy will be freed up to enjoy life."

"Having babies will actually make you more accepting of your body, but whenever anxiety or fear bubble up, you should head to therapy and focus on what in your life feels out of control. Meditate, practice gratitude and quiet the shame that drives the disease," she advised her younger self, before sharing how important it is to her to destigmatise the illness.

"You are fortunate to have gotten out. Share your story and help others. Honesty and transparency are part of recovery.

"Never forget you are beautiful - eat all the baby carrots no matter their size. I’d say the wider ones even taste a little sweeter these days."

We're sending our thanks to Ginger for speaking openly and helping others!

