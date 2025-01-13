Why Dry January could be the best thing you do in perimenopause

Chances are you've heard of 'dry January'. A quarter of Americans took part last year and it's a campaign that is growing in popularity. And as far as trends go, it's not a bad one to jump on, especially if you're in perimenopause.

While there's no one-size-fits-all solution to managing perimenopausal symptoms, experts say that taking part in dry January might be one of the most impactful decisions you can make for your health during this hormonal stage.

"I spend a lot of time talking to women in perimenopause about reducing alcohol," explains board-certified integrative medicine physician Dr. Taz Bhatia, author of The Hormone Shift. "This is because your tolerance changes with the hormone shifts that happen in your body."

Dr. Bhatia explains that when your estrogen and progesterone levels are fluctuating, it triggers a change in your gut microbiome which makes your gut slow down, meaning you're not able to metabolize alcohol as effectively. "That is why a lot of women can't tolerate drinking like they did when they were younger and end up suffering from constipation or bloating during perimenopause," Dr. Bhatia adds.

"The issue is the daily habit of drinking, the mentality that it's ok to have a glass of wine every day needs to stop," Dr. Bhatia laments. "Not only will this daily habit affect the quality of your sleep, it also exacerbates other common perimenopausal symptoms such as brain fog and anxiety."

A glass of wine may seem like a quick fix to help you unwind, but in reality, disrupts the quality of your sleep and as alcohol is a depressant, it can worsen your anxiety too.

Perimenopause often brings unexpected weight gain too, particularly around the midsection, and as Dr. Bhatia explains, alcohol is not only calorie-dense but can also slow your metabolism and increase your appetite for unhealthy foods.

Then there are the skin changes that accompany perimenopause, such as dryness and loss of elasticity, which can be exacerbated by alcohol too.

To help build resilience and help alcohol feel like less of a crutch, Dr. Bhatia agrees that taking a month off in January provides a brilliant opportunity to explore healthier coping mechanisms, such as mindfulness, exercise, or creative hobbies.

"Dry January gives you a great opportunity to give your body a break and helps alleviate all of those perimenopausal symptoms that it actually makes worse," Dr. Bhatia notes. "But you don't want to keep ricocheting. If you do Dry January, don't see it as an excuse to get drunk in February. You don't want to go from one extreme to the other."

Dr. Bhatia suggests finding alternatives so you're less tempted to reach for the alcohol once Dry January is over. Stock up on non-alcoholic beverages that feel celebratory, like sparkling water, herbal teas, or alcohol-free wines and cocktails.

"I love a good mocktail," Dr. Bhatia adds. "I'll take sparkling water, add cranberry juice and a little mint. Or I love adding a club soda to some lemon and ginger. Keep it really low sugar still but the fizz helps it feel special. "

Yes, perimenopause is a time of profound change, but it also presents an opportunity to reimagine your health and habits and participating in Dry January is a chance to reset your relationship with alcohol and support your body’s needs.

And whether it's improved sleep, better skin, or a more balanced mood, the benefits of a month-long break from alcohol might just convince you to make it a lasting change.