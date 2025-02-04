Rumer Willis gives 'beautiful' update on dad Bruce Willis' health amid dementia battle

Rumer Willis has opened up about her father Bruce Willis’ health, sharing a rare update on the Die Hard star’s condition as he continues to battle frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. Speaking on Loose Women on Monday, the 36-year-old actress revealed that her father is "doing great" and that their family has come together to support one another during this difficult time.

"He's doing great," Rumer told ITV viewers, offering a reassuring message about Bruce’s well-being. "I think, obviously, as many people in California, the thing we're all kind of the most scared [about] and dealing with is just fires and wanting to make sure everything is okay."

Despite the challenges that come with Bruce’s diagnosis, Rumer emphasized the love and unity within their family. "Because my family, we're all so close, I think what's so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other," she continued. "[It's] so lovely, because we really are a unit."

Recommended video You may also like Bruce Willis makes public appearance

Bruce, 69, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in early 2023, after previously stepping away from acting due to aphasia, a disorder that affects speech and language comprehension. Since then, his family—including ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters—have remained by his side, providing unwavering support and cherishing every moment together.

Rumer, who shares a particularly strong bond with both of her parents, also reflected on her upbringing and the example Bruce and Demi set after their divorce.

© Bruce Glikas Rumer Willis, father Bruce Willis, sister Tallulah Belle Willis, mother Demi Moore and sister Scout LaRue Willis

"I think the thing I'm most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritizing my sisters and me," she shared. "I never felt like I had to choose, or like, they never played against each other. We were a family, and we still are very much a family no matter what."

Demi and Bruce, once one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, were married from 1987 to 2000. Together, they welcomed three daughters—Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30—who have all remained incredibly close to both parents. While their marriage ended, their friendship and commitment to family never wavered.

© Instagram Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis celebrate Thanksgiving with their family, shared on Instagram

"Not only did I feel like that has set me up in my life to have such a beautiful foundation of my own family, but now, as I'm working through co-parenting as well, I feel deep gratitude for the example they’ve set," Rumer added.

Reflecting on her childhood in the spotlight, Rumer also acknowledged the challenges that came with growing up as the daughter of two Hollywood icons.

"It was the rise of the internet. It was the rise of a lot of celebrity bloggers kind of tearing people down," she recalled. "Having to go through an awkward phase in the public eye as you're still discovering yourself… it's definitely challenging. It taught me a lot."

© Instagram Bruce Willis with daughter Rumer and granddaughter Louetta

Despite the scrutiny, Rumer credits her parents for always providing a strong and supportive foundation. Now a mother herself, she is raising her 20-month-old daughter, Lou, with the same sense of love and security.

Meanwhile, Demi recently gave fans a glimpse into her life as a grandmother, sharing heartwarming photos of a snowy day spent with little Lou in Idaho. The 61-year-old actress posted a series of sweet snaps on Instagram, proving she’s every bit the doting "Glamma."

© Instagram Demi Moore sitting in the snow with her grandson

Bundled up in a chic black North Face puffer coat, sunglasses, and a beanie, Demi looked effortlessly stylish as she played in the snow with her granddaughter. Lou, Rumer’s daughter with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, looked adorable in a camouflage-print snowsuit, brown mittens, and a matching beanie.

"Snow days with Lou," Demi captioned the post, which quickly racked up likes from her 5.6 million followers.