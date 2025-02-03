Jelly Roll's career pivot revealed amid star's unexplained no-show at Grammys

Jelly Roll was mysteriously missing from the 67th annual Grammys on Sunday night, with no explanation as to his whereabouts.

However, just a day before the ceremony - in which he was up for two nominations - the star's upcoming career pivot was revealed.

As well as being an incredibly talented musician, the much-loved star is set to showcase his acting abilities too.

Billboard has reported that the country superstar will be making his acting debut in an upcoming episode of Fire Country.

The CBS show will see Jelly Roll appear in an episode playing a hospital orderly named Noah. This will air on April 11, meaning fans won't have too long to wait.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll is making his acting debut in April

While this is his first acting debut, Jelly Roll has previously appeared in another TV show, Tulsa King, playing himself. Fire Country is the first time he will be in a different character.

The star made headlines on Sunday night after being a no-show at the Grammys, having previously been tipped to attend.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIR The country star was last seen at the FIREAID Benefit Concert on January 30

His stylist had days earlier opened up about his outfit for the night, revealing that it would be paying tribute to the victims of the LA wildfires. Krista Roser, told Yahoo Entertainment: "With the fires going on right now in L.A., I just felt like we needed to be very respectful. I don't think it's a time to be flashy. I don’t think it’s a time to make a fashion statement."

Krista went on to reveal that Jelly Roll's outfit would have heartfelt messages from fans incorporated into it. "He is so much to so many people when it comes to people going through their journeys, people that are in prison, basically anyone going through a tough time.

© AFP via Getty Images Jelly Roll with his wife Bunnie XO at the 2024 Grammys - which he skipped without explanation on Sunday night

"I am utilizing a lot of letters and comments and messages that [Jelly Roll’s] received from people going through certain things in life and how his music or his message has helped in that way. I am basically getting those into the outfit in a cool way."

The award-winning singer was nominated twice at the 67th annual ceremony, both times for his song "I Am Not Okay," which was in the Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance categories.

© Getty Images The star has had an eventful few weeks

Unfortunately for the "Save Me" hitmaker, he didn't take home an award on the night, with The Best Country Song Grammy Award going to Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne for Musgraves' song The Architect" and the Best Country solo performance award being awarded to Chris Stapleton for "It Takes A Woman."

While Jelly didn't attend the Grammys, he did make an appearance on Thursday night at the FireAid Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief in Los Angeles.

The singer sang his rendition of "I Am Not Okay" before he was joined by Blink-182's Travis Barker on the drums for Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band's "Hollywood Nights".