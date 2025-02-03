Jelly Roll sparks confusion as he skips Grammys just days after comments concerning his appearance

Jelly Roll was set to attend the 2025 Grammys, but on February 2, the popular singer - who was nominated for two awards - was noticeably absent.

The star had attended the star-studded night this time last year, joined by his wife Bunny XO and daughter Bailee Ann.

What's more, the singer's appearance had even been teased by his stylist just days prior to the event, with it promising to make a heartfelt statement in honor of the LA wildfire victims.

Ahead of the Grammys, his stylist, Krista Roser, told Yahoo Entertainment: " With the fires going on right now in L.A., I just felt like we needed to be very respectful. I don't think it's a time to be flashy. I don’t think it’s a time to make a fashion statement."

Krista went on to reveal that Jelly Roll's outfit would have heartfelt messages from fans incorporated into it.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll was absent at the 2025 Grammys

"He is so much to so many people when it comes to people going through their journeys, people that are in prison, basically anyone going through a tough time.

"I am utilizing a lot of letters and comments and messages that [Jelly Roll’s] received from people going through certain things in life and how his music or his message has helped in that way. I am basically getting those into the outfit in a cool way."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIR Jelly Roll was due to perform wearing an outfit dedicated to victims of the LA wildfires

The award-winning singer was nominated twice at the 67th annual ceremony, both times for his song "I Am Not Okay," which was in the Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance categories.

Unfortunately for the "Save Me" hitmaker, he didn't take home an award on the night, with The Best Country Song Grammy Award going to Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne for Musgraves' song The Architect" and the Best Country solo performance award being awarded to Chris Stapleton for "It Takes A Woman."

© AFP via Getty Images Jelly Roll with his wife Bunnie XO at the 2024 Grammys

The musician was out just several days earlier, performing at the FireAid Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The singer sang his rendition of "I Am Not Okay" before he was joined by Blink-182's Travis Barker on the drums for Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band's "Hollywood Nights".

© Kevin Mazur It's not known why Jelly Roll skipped the Grammys

He told the crowds ahead of Travis' arrival: "I think it's important while I'm on this stage to sing a song about one of my favorite cities in America. But I can't do that without someone from Los Angeles. I would like to bring my big brother Travis Barker out to play tonight."

He was visibly emotional during the concert, as he showcased his 120lbs weight loss in a black T-shirt, black pants, and a gray and black jacket.

The star has lost a significant amount of weight over the years after changing his lifestyle. His weight loss transformation was evident at the 2024 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, in May, with the singer dropping 70lbs in four months alone.

© Getty Images for FIREAID Jelly Roll performing at the FIREAID Benefit Concert

The country star admitted that he was feeling "really good" after upping his fitness regime in preparation for the 2 Bears 5K race he ran in Los Angeles on May 7.

Explaining his healthier lifestyle, he said: "I'm probably down 70-something pounds. I've been really kicking ass, man. "I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now," he added.