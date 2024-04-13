Jelly Roll is 'feeling really good' after revealing 70lb weight loss at 2024 CMT Awards

Country superstar Jelly Roll has revealed he has lost around 70lbs as he prepares to run a charity 5k race. After making an appearance at the 2024 CMT Awards looking slimmer than ever, the 39-year-old has shared that he is "kicking ass" and feeling "really good".

"I'm probably down 70-something pounds. I've been really kicking ass, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now," he said.

© John Shearer Jelly Roll poses for the 2024 CMT Music Awards portraits at the Moody Center on April 07, 2024

The 'Need A Favor' singer is taking part in the 2 Bears 5K with Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on May 7, and four weeks out, he added that he hopes to lose another 100lbs, sharing with People: "If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour."

The last year has been a breakthrough for the singer, who found himself nominated for a Grammy Awards, won three CMT Music Awards, three iHeartRadio Music Awards, and has four ACM Award nominations ahead of the May ceremony.

© John Shearer Jelly Roll has dropped around 70lbs

Jelly – real name Jason DeFord – is also playing at the Stagecoach Festival on Friday April 26 before launching his own tour, the Beautifully Broken Tour, in August.

His arrival into Austin for the CMT Awards however was fraught ,as his wife Bunnie revealed that their plane was forced to make an emergency landing due to a computer malfunction.

© Jason Kempin Jelly Roll performs at Bridgestone Arena on December 09, 2022

"Our plane we were on just stopped mid-air & turned around for an emergency landing," Bunnie XO wrote in a message over the video which was also posted to TikTok. In the video she was sitting on the plane as husband Jelly Roll spoke to the pilot.

A second video saw them back on land, and the singer told his wife that "they said it was an issue with the computer – but at least it wasn't the brakes". Another video showed Bunnie and friends back on the plane.

© Johnny Nunez Recording artist Jelly Roll attends the Whiskey Sessions Mixer at Jingle Punk Offices on January 22, 2015 in New York City

"When the private jet you’re in just stopped mid-air, turned around & said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction," she quipped in a message over the clip that included the viral Cilla Black "surprise surprise" refrain.

Bunnie and Jelly met in 2015 and after one year of dating, Jelly Roll popped the question to Bunnie while on stage in Vegas. Not wanting to waste any time, the couple had an impromptu wedding that evening and tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony on August 31, 2016. They renewed their vows in 2023.