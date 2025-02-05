King Charles' banquet upgrade for 2025

King Charles' battle with back pain has been well documented over the years, with his son Prince Harry even revealing in Spare that his father "hangs upside down" to alleviate the pain.

Another way the monarch eases the ache is via a special cushion, which he always has to hand during state banquets.

"Wherever [King Charles] goes for a banquet, he always takes a few things with him to be placed on his table," Graham Tinsley MBE, former manager of the Welsh Culinary Team told HELLO!, after he catered for the royal on many occasions.

© WPA Pool King Charles sits atop a cushion at banquets

"He always takes a little silver Maldon sea salt container, and his favourite cushion. You can always spot [King] Charles' place setting at a table, because all his bits and pieces are there." Curious about royal banquets? Watch the video below for an inside look...

WATCH: An inside look into a royal banquet

Confirmation of his penchant for a pillow came via the Mail Online, who reported the royal's "favourite silk cushion" goes with him wherever he goes "to ease his back pain, which makes it difficult for him to sit for more than an hour".

Given that the King has been carting the cushion around him for many years, it's about time he got an upgrade, and luckily for him, one came into his possession this week!

King Charles' new cushion

During a visit to Nepal, King Charles' sister-in-law, Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh, was given a cushion embroidered by a lady who shared she met Charles when she was a child.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh received gifts during her visit to Nepal

Of the generous gift, Duchess Sophie said: "That's beautiful, you're very clever. I shall give that to him with your love. He'll be very pleased to get it."

The pillow made for King Charles

MORE ROYALTY: London restaurants where the royals love to eat - and one is just £22 per head

Giving an insight into her royal brother-in-law, Sophie assured the lady King Charles had not changed over the years, saying: "He is still the same."

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie and King Charles are close

King Charles' back pain

The monarch will likely be grateful of the token, which will ease the back pain caused by "old polo injuries" according to Prince Harry.

Speaking of his father's ailment, the Duke of Sussex wrote that King Charles' upside-down exploits were: "Prescribed by his physio," adding: "These exercises were the only effective remedy for the constant pain in Pa's neck and back."

DISCOVER: Why King Charles won't move into Buckingham Palace in 2025

The King confirmed that his ailments hamper his life during a public appearance in Australia, telling polo players: "I can't do much now, too many injuries."

Here's hoping the new pillow will help with the King's pain.

How Princess Anne avoided a 'big fuss' for her 60th birthday