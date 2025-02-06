Justin Bieber's $350 wellness clinic visit amid growing concerns in personal life

Justin Bieber's fans only want the best for him, so when the Grammy Award-winning singer stepped out in New York City recently, many expressed their concern for his health.

The 30-year-old, who is married to model and beauty founder Hailey Bieber, was paying a visit to a clinic that offers a range of treatments for those who want to elevate their wellness routine.

Justin was photographed wearing baggy, beige combat trousers, paired with an oversized zip-up hoody. Underneath, Justin chose to go shirtless, perhaps a practical choice since he knew he was heading to the spa.

© GC Images Justin Bieber stepped out in New York recently

He wore a blue hat paired with sunglasses to fend off the glare from the paparazzi.

The clinic that Justin visited was Wall Street Bath which, according to MailOnline, is a Russian bathhouse with saunas, steam rooms and massage therapy.

The website allows day visitors as well as members. Wall Street Bath also offer a Private VIP Suite experience which is priced at $350.

Since Justin is a VIP himself in many ways, we imagine he afforded himself the luxury of choosing the high-end option.

Though Justin's style is typically dressed down and oversized, fans still took to social media to share their worries about him looking "messy".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Justin Bieber and wife Hailey's love story

His public outing comes amid reports circulating that he and wife Hailey, who gave birth to their son, Jack Blue Bieber in August last year, are facing difficulties in their marriage.

However, neither party has confirmed this and Justin even took to social media to put the record straight after some noticed he had unfollowed his wife on Instagram.

© Instagram Hailey and Justin welcomed Jack last year

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, the 'Baby' hitmaker said: "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. [Expletive] is getting suss out here."

Justin then shared a follow-up black-and-white image of Hailey along with a caption that read: "The greatest woman I have and will ever know."

© @justinbeiber Hailey and Justin Bieber married in 2018

Justin's focus on his health

Justin has been known to have unconventional methods when it comes to his health and wellness.

Shortly after welcoming their baby Jack, Justin shared a photo of him sleeping in his bedroom with a red light lamp.

© Instagram Justin Bieber shows off his red lamp which is said to be great for aiding sleep

Justin and Hailey are no doubt getting a few sleepless nights after becoming first-time parents, but it seems Justin's bedroom light hack is a good start to making sure the new parents are well-rested.

Red light is super helpful when it comes to aiding sleep. It helps to boost melatonin, the hormone which helps us sleep. In turn, it reduces cortisol – our stress hormone – which will prevent us from getting quality sleep if it's too high.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber

Meanwhile, Justin has also been known to sleep in an oxygen chamber. The singer has two hyperbaric chambers, one at his home in Beverly Hills and in his studio.

"It fills up with oxygen, I really have been struggling with a lot of anxiety. You get more oxygen to your brain so it decreases your stress levels. It's pretty cool," he said previously on YouTube.