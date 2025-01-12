Hoda Kotb reveals surprising reason why she won't watch Craig Melvin on Today show

Hoda Kotb has revealed that she won’t be tuning in to watch Craig Melvin take her place on Today when he officially steps into his new role on Monday.

The much loved anchor, 60, is wrapping up her final episode after nearly three decades at the network, passing the baton to Craig, 45, who will co-host alongside Savannah Guthrie from January 13.

But while her successor is preparing for the big day, Hoda has made it clear that she’ll be catching up on some much-needed rest instead.

Speaking directly to Craig during Friday’s show, she couldn’t resist making a cheeky confession. "Craig, I mean, I'm so happy for you. You have earned this. You own this," she said with warmth. Then, with a playful grin, she added: "And come Monday at 7:00AM, I am going to be dead asleep."

The studio erupted into laughter at her candid response, and Craig beamed as she quickly reassured him: "You’re going to be fantastic. You’re gonna bring it home!"

Hoda then pulled Craig and Savannah in for a heartfelt group hug, sharing just how much faith she has in them as a team. "Craig, you are going to be so good. You and Savannah are going to be magic."

In a touching pre-recorded tribute, Craig expressed his deep appreciation for Hoda and her unwavering support throughout his transition into the role.

"The kindness and generosity that she displayed so quickly, 'You got this, you will be good at this,' I will never forget," he said, clearly moved by her encouragement.

Back in November, it was officially announced that Craig—who has been part of NBC News for nearly 14 years—would be stepping into the coveted co-anchor position.

Reflecting on the career milestone, he couldn’t hide his excitement. "I am beyond excited and grateful. This is the latest in a long line of blessings," he said at the time.

Craig’s appointment has been met with widespread enthusiasm, not just from viewers but from colleagues who believe he is the perfect fit for the role.

Savannah shared how the Today team reacted when the news was revealed behind the scenes. "The larger staff found out this morning, and people broke into applause," she said live on air. "This is one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made. Congratulations."

Dylan Dreyer also expressed her joy at seeing Craig step into the position, describing it as a moment of genuine celebration. "Right now, we are all so close, so it's like seeing my brother get this promotion, and you can't help but be happy for him," she told DailyMail.com, emphasizing that the excitement among their colleagues was completely sincere.

"It’s not a phony happy," she continued. "I know him as a person, and it just makes so much sense. I’ve never seen anything that makes more sense."