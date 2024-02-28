Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb show support for Today co-star's very personal confession about dyslexia

On Wednesday's installment of the Today Show, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie played host to their colleague and friend Stephanie Ruhle.

The host of MSNBC's 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, 48, attracted attention earlier in the month when she opened up about her dyslexia diagnosis.

She mentioned that she was inspired to do so after getting diagnosed as an adult alongside her oldest son, Harrison, now 17. She and husband Andy Hubbard are also the parents of son Reese, 15, and daughter Drew, ten.

In her Instagram post, Stephanie wrote: "I totally get it. School sucks. Paying attention is impossible. No matter how many times you read the words on the page, they don't seem to interact with your brain," but encouraged kids and parents to keep going and await the life that comes after.

She even signed it "Cliffs notes using, cheat sheet making, detention dominating, 'needs to improve self-discipline' on every report card getting…formerly frustrated, fellow dyslexic – Steph Ruhle."

Stephanie joined Savannah and Hoda on the morning edition of Today to open up about how she juggled dyslexia with her job, and joked: "I cannot believe I'm here talking about this!"

© Getty Images Stephanie joined her colleagues Savannah and Hoda to open up about her diagnosis

She mentioned being inspired by an incident on a flight where she tried to read the same book multiple times and, when thinking of Harrison "sitting in class right now, hating life," she decided to put her thoughts into words and shared it on social media.

Stephanie pointed out that despite enduring the same struggles of hating school as a child, it didn't stop her when she was "going on a work trip, attending the NBA All Star game, my dream job."

"I just wanna say, school does end," she emphasized. "Many of us think, 'I'm not a student, I'm gonna give up.' And I'm just saying hang on, life awaits."

© Instagram Stephanie is a mom of three, with her oldest son Harrison also suffering from dyslexia

Stephanie revealed that she had only been diagnosed ten years prior with the learning disorder, and elaborated on her own journey of hoping that things would get better after a tough time at school to then face it all over again once she entered the workforce.

The TV anchor first started her career in banking, working for 14 years in the finance industry before becoming a TV reporter with Bloomberg and joined MSNBC soon after. She was named host of the 11th Hour in 2022.

Her friends Savannah and Hoda exclaimed that she was even more "brilliant" than they knew her to be as she took them through the accommodations and tricks she'd created for herself working as a journalist.

© Getty Images Stephanie explained that she will meticulously prepare before going on the air with outlines and notes

Stephanie explained that she would often create outlines for subject matter on her shows using index cards and a sharpie, using the teleprompter as a "safety net" instead of relying on it completely.

She talked about working extensively with her producers on preparing for interviews and breaking things down, sharing that she would often use the same techniques for her son.

"The world cannot wait to meet you," she'd tell her son, encouraging other parents to "get your kids that planner" and Hoda praised her, saying their conversation was "so awesome!"

