I quit refined sugar - these 5 things helped me through

It's pancake day on Tuesday, which means Lent kicks off on Wednesday.
Ash Wednesday sees many of us take up the challenge to give things up, from smoking to shopping to screen time, but if you're considering giving up sugar, you've come to the right place.
At the start of this year, I gave up sugar for a month. If you're planning to quit the sweet stuff this Lent, here's what I want you to know.
Why I quit sugar
I have loved sugar for as long as I can remember. Whether it was dunking rich tea biscuits into a cup of tea or indulging in a piece of decadent chocolate that ended with me finishing the whole bar, sugar had always been my go-to for comfort.
What are refined sugars and why are they bad for you?
Refined sugars, typically sucrose, offer no nutrients. They have a high glycaemic index (GI), meaning they cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels which can lead to a quick energy burst followed by a crash, which can contribute to insulin resistance and blood sugar imbalances.
Why does eating sugar feel good at first?
Consuming refined sugars activates the brain's reward system by increasing the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward, which can initially leave you feeling great – before the crash.
Research has shown that over time, repeated consumption of refined sugars may cause the brain to become less sensitive to dopamine. This means that you need more sugar to experience the same pleasurable effects. It was no wonder, I found it so hard to stop at just the one biscuit or piece of chocolate.
Research also shows that high sugar diets can lead to inflammation, cancer, obesity, diabetes and heart disease - all the things I am trying to avoid with my various wellness practices and generally healthy life.
The aim of my sugar detox
My main aim when I decided to cut out sugar was to reduce my cravings and to help regulate my blood sugar levels and moods. I had researched a sugar detox recommended by Brooke Alpert, co-author of The Sugar Detox: Lose The Sugar, Lose The Weight.
In her book, she had recommended her patients to go 'cold turkey' for the first three days. In addition to refined sugars, she advised avoiding fruits, starchy vegetables (such as corn, peas, sweet potatoes and butternut squash), alcohol, artificial sweeteners and grains.
I didn’t feel the need to go 'cold turkey'. My plan was to steer clear of anything with refined sugars from cakes, biscuits, chocolate with refined sugars, cereals, etc. I wanted to keep it simple.
I decided to avoid anything that said 'sucrose' on the packet, but continuing with plant sugars at a minimum.
My sugar detox advice
I decided to do a clear out of all my sugars to avoid temptation and gave things away to neighbours and friends who I knew would appreciate them.
The day seemed longer than usual and having a cuppa without a biscuit wasn't the same. I felt irritable and edgy. I kept hydrated through the day with herbal teas and water with a pinch of Celtic salt to keep my solutes up.
As the day neared an end, my head started to throb, I felt weak and decided to call it a night. As the week went on, I had made a list of clean non-refined sugar treats for when I was getting cravings, here are some of my favourites…
What helped me through my sugar detox
My sugar-free month
My month of no sugar had its ups and downs. My cravings rushed up during my period, but I persevered with my healthy options, which were delish and curbed the cravings. I was starting to find a balance and my need for sugar was getting less and less as each day went by.
At the end of my detox I found I no longer crave sugar. My energy levels have gone up and I am in control of my moods.
Many people had commented that my skin had a glow to it - perhaps a mixture of the detox as well as the higher antioxidants and hydration added to my routine.
The biggest difference was around my waistline, my trousers no longer felt snug. My mind feels clear and my nervous system calm.
When I started my challenge I thought I would be ready to treat myself to a sugary dessert as soon as I could, but when the day came, I no longer craved it.
I can honestly say I don't feel like eating biscuits, cakes or high sugar desserts. I had my first refined sugar dessert on Valentine's Day, and although it was tasty, I only managed to get through three quarters of.
My life has changed, I no longer have the rollercoaster moods or the cravings I used to. I am back in control, life feels zen.