I quit refined sugar - these 5 things helped me through

It's pancake day on Tuesday, which means Lent kicks off on Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday sees many of us take up the challenge to give things up, from smoking to shopping to screen time, but if you're considering giving up sugar, you've come to the right place.

At the start of this year, I gave up sugar for a month. If you're planning to quit the sweet stuff this Lent, here's what I want you to know.

Nadia gave up sugar for a month - here's what she found out

Why I quit sugar

I have loved sugar for as long as I can remember. Whether it was dunking rich tea biscuits into a cup of tea or indulging in a piece of decadent chocolate that ended with me finishing the whole bar, sugar had always been my go-to for comfort.

What are refined sugars and why are they bad for you?

Refined sugars, typically sucrose, offer no nutrients. They have a high glycaemic index (GI), meaning they cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels which can lead to a quick energy burst followed by a crash, which can contribute to insulin resistance and blood sugar imbalances.

© Getty Images Nadia decided to do a sugar detox

Why does eating sugar feel good at first?

Consuming refined sugars activates the brain's reward system by increasing the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward, which can initially leave you feeling great – before the crash.

Research has shown that over time, repeated consumption of refined sugars may cause the brain to become less sensitive to dopamine. This means that you need more sugar to experience the same pleasurable effects. It was no wonder, I found it so hard to stop at just the one biscuit or piece of chocolate.

© Michael Stuart-Daley Nadia found it hard to stop nibbling on chocolate

Research also shows that high sugar diets can lead to inflammation, cancer, obesity, diabetes and heart disease - all the things I am trying to avoid with my various wellness practices and generally healthy life.

The aim of my sugar detox

My main aim when I decided to cut out sugar was to reduce my cravings and to help regulate my blood sugar levels and moods. I had researched a sugar detox recommended by Brooke Alpert, co-author of The Sugar Detox: Lose The Sugar, Lose The Weight.

In her book, she had recommended her patients to go 'cold turkey' for the first three days. In addition to refined sugars, she advised avoiding fruits, starchy vegetables (such as corn, peas, sweet potatoes and butternut squash), alcohol, artificial sweeteners and grains.

© Getty Images Refined sugar carries health risks

I didn’t feel the need to go 'cold turkey'. My plan was to steer clear of anything with refined sugars from cakes, biscuits, chocolate with refined sugars, cereals, etc. I wanted to keep it simple.

I decided to avoid anything that said 'sucrose' on the packet, but continuing with plant sugars at a minimum.

My sugar detox advice

I decided to do a clear out of all my sugars to avoid temptation and gave things away to neighbours and friends who I knew would appreciate them.

The day seemed longer than usual and having a cuppa without a biscuit wasn't the same. I felt irritable and edgy. I kept hydrated through the day with herbal teas and water with a pinch of Celtic salt to keep my solutes up.

As the day neared an end, my head started to throb, I felt weak and decided to call it a night. As the week went on, I had made a list of clean non-refined sugar treats for when I was getting cravings, here are some of my favourites…

What helped me through my sugar detox

1/ 5 © Getty Images Chocolate Chocolates are great during a sugar detox. I know many people associate chocolate with sugar, but there are many brands out there that offer chocolate sweetened with other options such as date syrup or lucuma (a fruit often used as a sweetener) powder. I decided to purchase bars of 100 per cent dark and found great brands including Blanxart, Vivani and Ombar that have zero sugar and a handful of ingredients such as cocoa mass, cocoa butter and cocoa solids. Dark chocolates are high in antioxidants, can lower blood pressure, improve blood circulation and are also high in magnesium, which is great to help with a deep sleep. There were times I would find this alone wasn't enough, so I would eat it with a handful of nuts and seeds. I was thrilled to find a brand called 'Cosmic Dealer' - a bit over my budget, but if you are wanting to spoil yourself a little, this chocolate has a hint of sweetness with all the goodness. They don’t use refined sugars and sweeten their chocolates with date syrup, with only 2g per square, plus they are vegan. Another thing I love about this brand is their flavours are so unique, from raspberry and buckwheat to toasted coconut with turmeric spice mix. My favourite is the pistachio and lion's mane, which is great for focus.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Medjool dates These sticky treats are high in antioxidants, fibre and are a natural sweetener. The only heads up are that they are quite high in calories so one or two was max for me. As a treat with my cuppa, I would stuff a piece of dark chocolate into the dates as a substitute for biscuits. The chocolate added crunch and the gooey date felt like caramel, it worked!

3/ 5 Nourishing snacks Another great find on my search for refined-sugar free treats is a brand called Nourish. They are UK based and as the name suggests, they make delicious snacks that nourish. They use maple syrup and lucuma powder as their sweeteners, not creating such large spikes with your blood sugar levels and use fresh organic ingredients. As well as refined sugar free, they are dairy, gluten and grain free and suitable for vegans. One of my favourites from this range was the organic cacao coconut bites which are made from coconut, raw extra virgin coconut oil, pure maple syrup, cocoa powder, Himalayan pink salt and vanilla bean. The ingredients are clean and nourishing.

4/ 5 © Getty Images Fancy fruit I love snacking on sliced banana with almond nut butter spread over it - great as a pre and post workout snack. Berries with Greek yoghurt became a go-to as well. High protein Greek yoghurt mixed with the sweetness of berries (blueberries, raspberries) were great. I did find that with the colder weather, I needed something a little warming, so would sprinkle some cinnamon or nutmeg on it. Baked fruit was like a hug in the cold weather. I used Bramley apples or conference pears sprinkled with cinnamon and cooked in the oven for approx. 30 minutes,



5/ 5 © Getty Images Cinnamon Cinnamon is a delicious replacement for sugar and can be sprinkled on yoghurts, granola and porridge to add sweetness.



My sugar-free month

My month of no sugar had its ups and downs. My cravings rushed up during my period, but I persevered with my healthy options, which were delish and curbed the cravings. I was starting to find a balance and my need for sugar was getting less and less as each day went by.

At the end of my detox I found I no longer crave sugar. My energy levels have gone up and I am in control of my moods.

Many people had commented that my skin had a glow to it - perhaps a mixture of the detox as well as the higher antioxidants and hydration added to my routine.

The biggest difference was around my waistline, my trousers no longer felt snug. My mind feels clear and my nervous system calm.

When I started my challenge I thought I would be ready to treat myself to a sugary dessert as soon as I could, but when the day came, I no longer craved it.

I can honestly say I don't feel like eating biscuits, cakes or high sugar desserts. I had my first refined sugar dessert on Valentine's Day, and although it was tasty, I only managed to get through three quarters of.

My life has changed, I no longer have the rollercoaster moods or the cravings I used to. I am back in control, life feels zen.

