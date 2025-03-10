EXCLUSIVE: Supermodel & businesswoman Miranda Kerr on the wellness rituals that make her feel amazing

She has walked the runway for Chanel and Dior, headed campaigns for Prada and Givenchy, and is chief executive of a flourishing beauty brand. However, the real secret to Miranda Kerr’s success, she exclusively tells HELLO!, is her children.

A mother of four, the model and skincare mogul shares 14-year-old Flynn with her former husband, actor Orlando Bloom, and has three sons – Hart, six, Myles, five, and one-year-old Pierre – with husband Evan Spiegel, the billionaire founder of Snapchat.

And it’s her family – "especially my children" – whom she describes as her inspiration.

"I love seeing the world through their eyes," she says. "Their curiosity and innocence are so infectious. They inspire me every day to be the best version of myself."

"I love being in my garden. Time in nature is my go-to for recharging."

Being the best version of yourself is exactly the vision that Miranda wants to share with the world. The Sydney-born 41-year-old – who has been a model since she was 13 and in the spotlight since 2007, when she became the first Australian Victoria’s Secret model – founded skincare line Kora Organics in 2009 and has been a vocal proponent of the benefits of wellness ever since.

"The secret to life, for me, is living in the moment," she says. "Mindfulness reminds me to be present in each moment, whether I’m at work or spending time with my family. It helps me focus and ensures that I give my full attention to whatever I’m doing."

So integral is the maintenance of her mental health that Miranda has made it a core feature of her everyday life. "I prioritise daily practices such as meditation, mindfulness and exercise to help me stay centred and manage stress," she says.

It’s why the model chooses to do some form of exercise every day, too. For her, living well isn’t about being "perfect". Rather, "it’s about creating sustainable habits that support both physical and mental wellbeing", she says.

The healthy habits Miranda lives by include prioritising "wholesome organic foods and certified organic skincare, daily exercise, getting enough sleep and spending time with my family".

When it comes to diet, she advocates the 80/20 rule: "Making healthy, nourishing choices 80% of the time, while allowing room for balance and enjoyment 20% of the time.

"I believe in the power of nature and the importance of choosing clean, nutrient-rich ingredients, whether it’s in the food I eat or the products I put on my skin."

She’s a long-time fan of supplements, too: key inclusions feature noni juice (from a South-East Asian fruit), aloe vera, omega-3, vitamin B11, vitamin C and probiotics.

Far from the luxurious environs of Los Angeles, the city she now calls home, Miranda pinpoints her childhood in rural Australia – "surrounded by nature and organic living from an early age" – as the catalyst for her interest in living well.

"It instilled a deep appreciation for a holistic approach to wellness – one that emphasises balance, mindfulness and nourishing the body from the inside out," she says.

And the great outdoors is still where Miranda goes to "disconnect", she adds. "Spending time in nature is my go-to for recharging. I love going for walks in my neighbourhood, hiking in the mountains or being in my garden."

She has also spoken of her joy in being with her children – baking cookies or muffins, cuddling up together in front of a film or gathering for a communal dinner at 4.30pm.

At home, switching off always includes a bath. "I try to indulge once a week," she says. "I play calming music, dim the lights and add a few essential oils for the aromatherapy benefits."

Scent is another integral part of Miranda’s wellbeing. The beauty entrepreneur wears a personally tailored blend of essential oils as her daily scent, featuring rose and sandalwood. "Scent is so personal," she says. "Finding essential oils for you and making a unique blend that uplifts you personally, to me, is something very special and unique."

It’s a philosophy that plays into her brand Kora Organics, which was founded on the "mind-body-skin connection", she says.

"Our philosophy is about taking a 360-degree approach to health: nurturing the mind with positive affirmations, fuelling the body with essential nutrients and caring for the skin with products that are not only results-driven but also healthy for you and the planet."

It’s more than 15 years since Miranda created her brand, but she believes that organic beauty is just as important as ever. "Our skin is our largest organ and it absorbs most of what we apply to it. Using certified organic skincare ensures that we’re not exposing ourselves to unnecessary harmful toxins and chemicals.

"Certified organic products are produced without synthetic pesticides, herbicides or chemicals, making them a cleaner, healthier choice for our bodies," she adds.

Studies have shown that organic ingredients can contain more antioxidants than conventional alternatives. "To me, it’s a no-brainer," Miranda says. "If you can get powerful results without unnecessary chemicals, why wouldn’t you?"

Visit koraorganics.com

