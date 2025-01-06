American Beauty: Carolyn Murphy shares her midlife wellness essentials

"I just love talking about wellness," Carolyn Murphy tells us. "You have to temper me because it’s one of my favourite things. I mean, I live in California, it’s like the bio-hacking capital of the world."

A surfer, hiker and horse rider, America’s west coast caters to the 50-year-old supermodel's outdoorsy lifestyle, but Carolyn says that she loves London at this time of year. "The rain, street lamps and cobblestones… it’s so beautiful and I’m such a romantic. I love Portobello Market. And Claridge's. Did you know that I used to live here as a child?" Actually, not many people do. "Oh yes, we lived near Upper Hayford in Oxfordshire. My parents worked for the [US] government and we were based there for almost three years."

Later scouted at her Florida high school, where classmates called her Grace Kelly, everyone wanted to dress Carolyn in the 1990s. One of her first jobs was the cover of Vogue France, followed by a Prada campaign. “Then I started working with [photographer] Steven Meisel, and it all just took off," she recalls. "But I felt like a bit of an outsider, an observer of my own career. I would call my mum crying, saying 'I feel so lonely'."

The sheepish young girl Carolyn describes is a far cry from the statuesque, self-assured woman she is today. "For me, empowerment is a lot of self-talk," she muses. "And I say that because I want to be really honest and upfront - it’s important for women to know that we all have bad days, but the power of our thoughts is so important. You know that saying, 'fake it till you make it'... that’s especially true now I’m in menopause. It can really wallop you!"

"I swapped discipline for dedication to myself and my wellness"

The mother of one admits that her menopausal symptoms spiralled out of control a couple of years ago. "I was really struggling," she reveals. "I was like, 'this is not me'. I was also almost twenty pounds heavier, in an industry where you can’t hide anything. I had to show up to work and pretend I felt great, when I really didn’t."

As well as silk pillow cases, an infrared sauna mat and some morning quietude, Carolyn says it took "a lot of inner work, and outer work" to find balance in her life again. "Eventually I swapped discipline for dedication," she explains. "Dedication to myself, and my wellness… kindness is key. My nana told me at a young age that 'beauty is as beauty does' - and it’s not just about being kind to others, you have to start with yourself. And have that compassion. I think we forget that."

Carolyn was incredibly close to her mother and grandmother growing up, she can still picture all the products on their "vanities". "They were both really diligent with their self-care, and they helped create a rhythm and routine for me," she says. "It was like a rite of passage when they started me on the Clinique three-step skincare programme. Even now, the smell of those toners is nostalgic. But I enjoyed doing that with them, it was like bonding.

"We also used to visit beauty counters at the mall together. I remember seeing Elizabeth Hurley on Estée Lauder posters and thinking, 'If it’s good enough for her…!' And now, every Sunday, I do a pampering night with my daughter, Dylan."

On the subject of skin longevity and anti-ageing, Carolyn could talk for hours. Refreshingly, her golden complexion settles into soft creases and natural laughter lines. She swears by regular buccal massage - where a therapist works on the inner cheeks as well as the rest of the face - and she's also pretty consistent when it comes to skincare.

"Sometimes, I use those same Clinique products, because my daughter has them and they really shift sun cream, which is something I wish I had started wearing sooner. I like Estée Lauder’s Perfectionist Pro protection, that’s tried and true. And the Re-Nutriv Soft Creme Moisturiser is unbelievable. Honestly, for me, there’s a lot more layering of products now, because it’s all about hydration. I sleep with a humidifier next to my bed and I’ve never been one to cleanse my face in the morning, I just do a splash of cold water because I don’t want to disturb those layers of moisture.

"But honestly, I’ve been thinking a lot about agelessness," she continues. "And I believe the secret is to never stop learning. Keep pushing yourself because reinvention is so important. Just two weeks ago, I started strength training, which is beneficial at my age… and painful. I’ve also got back into school. It’s about carving out time for yourself because for so many years, as a single mother, I was focused on taking care of Dylan, the house and the dogs - I was putting myself last. I also try to set healthy boundaries with my phone. It needs to stay away from me at night, so I put it on Do Not Disturb between 8pm and 8am."