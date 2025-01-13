These are the most luxurious wellness trends to try in 2025

With the new year comes a focus on wellness. Longevity is the buzz term of 2025 and so we're seeing more and more ways to not only live longer, but to live better too.

The focus this year is on enhancing your quality of life through cutting-edge technologies, preventative care, and holistic practices that promote vitality and resilience, while soothing your nervous system. From incorporating AI into your fitness routine to turning back to time-honoured rituals with a twist, these luxury wellness trends are redefining self-care.

Here’s your guide to some of the most luxurious ways to prioritise your wellness this year.

Bring Reformer Pilates to your front room

Reformer Pilates is no longer confined to exclusive studios. If you prefer to workout in the privacy of your own home, you can invest in your own state-of-the-art reformer machine.

Fold Reformer has designed a sleek, foldable reformer bed that can be easily hidden away when not in use. With an emphasis on core strength, flexibility, and mindfulness, this practise ensures a balanced body and mind. On the app, that you get access to with your purchase, you'll find a library of on-demand and live workouts so you can fit your next stretch easily into your schedule. Prices start at £1,899.

Full body MOTs

Comprehensive health check-ups are becoming the ultimate form of self-care. If we're going to live longer, then preventative healthcare and early detection should be at the top of our priority list. The £300 NEKO Body Scan, which has just launched in London, checks everything from your skin to your heart health, 14 different blood values, your BMI and your grip strength.

At the end of your 15-minute scan you'll get one-on-one time with a doctor to discuss your results and they'll recommend any next steps. In high-demand, to book a scan you'll either need an invite from an existing Neko member or to join the 45,000 person waitlist.

Robotic massages

As much as we believe nothing will ever beat a traditional massage, the thought of a customisable, robot arm-operated treatment sounds tempting. Aescape's intuitive massage beds offer advanced and personalised treatments, with robotic arms that mimic the techniques of a professional masseuse, plus there's the added benefit of complete customisation thanks to a full body scan that maps out your muscle structure prior to your treatment. During your massage you're free to adjust the pressure or change the music all with a click of a button - bliss. Already taking bookings in the US, we imagine it's only a matter of time before this lands in London.

At-home AI gym equipment

2025 really is the year of the home workout, as AI-driven gym equipment now offers personalised training programs, real-time feedback, and adaptive resistance tailored to your goals. Celebrities including David Gandy are fans of Technogym, which has a range of AI-powered equipment as part of its Bio Strength range, and claims to achieve 30% more in the same time as your usual session.

The patented Biodrive system uses AI technology to ensure maximum neuromuscular activation (that's strengthening the connection between the brain and muscles, FYI), as well as helping you to perfect your execution. With every movement tracked and optimised, it's much easier to achieve peak performance.

Sauna parties

Hot and cold therapies have been a cornerstone of wellness for centuries, but there's a new twist for 2025. The latest concept, which is set to open later this month, is ARC. Co-founded by former Soho House Director, Chris Miller, the club will be the UK's first contrast therapy site, based in London's Canary Wharf.

The destination will be home to the country's largest sauna and ice baths to help members reap the physical and mental benefits of hot and cold therapy, but they'll also be hosting social events, tapping into the community aspect of spending time in the sauna. What does a sauna party look like? Think immersive soundscapes with guided ice baths and aromatherapy in relaxed lounge spaces.