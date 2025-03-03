Goldie Hawn's health history explained after revealing painful ailment alongside Andrew Garfield at the Oscars

Goldie Hawn had a pesky condition getting in the way of her Oscars appearance last night.

On Sunday, the Overboard actress stepped out for Hollywood's biggest night of the year, to present the award for best animated feature film.

She took to the stage and was quick to display her signature candor and humor, however there was one thing getting in the way of her properly reading the teleprompter: a poor vision.

As Goldie stood on the stage next to Andrew Garfield, she asked him, referring to the script on the teleprompter: "Sweetheart, can you read that? I can't read that."

She then shared: "I'm completely blind. I mean, I am!" before revealing the reason for it: cataracts.

Per John Hopkins Medicine, a cataract is a "clouding of the lens in your eye." While it can cause blindness if left untreated, it can be fixed with a simple surgery.

The duo then went on to announce the winner of the category, Flow, a Latvian animated fantasy adventure film directed by Gints Zilbalodis and written by him and Matīss Kaža.

Goldie's health

Though the issue at hand during her Oscars appearance was cataracts, Goldie has previously also been candid about another aspect of her health, mental health.

Back in 2003, she founded MindUP under the Goldie Hawn Foundation, after she found herself "alarmed by rising numbers of anxiety, depression, aggression and suicide in children," their website states.

The non-profit has since applied "cutting edge scientific research to create educational programs that support the social and emotional development of children," and has worked "with some of the best minds in neuroscience, education, and psychology" to create MindUP, "an evidence-based curriculum and teaching model for young learners."

Speaking about it back in 2022 at CNN's Life Itself conference, she said: "If one more child commits suicide… I can't take it. It's not possible in the United States of America," and insisted to the audience: "We have every opportunity to change the way we educate our children… They're not automatons, they are humans, and they come in everyday with stressors, with problems."

Continuing her heartfelt statement, she pleaded: "We can't turn a blind eye anymore, at forty years old you can't just start meditating, you have to start when you're little, to know, 'This is my tool, and I am standing firm, and I have agency over my own belief system,' and it's okay that you think differently."