Salma Hayek looks unrecognizable in then and now photos

Usually when people compare what Salma Hayek looks like now, at the age of 58, with when she was younger, they are shocked by how little difference there appears to be. The Frida actress has always looked incredible — and she's certainly maintained a youthful glow over the years.

But as the star took to Instagram to share a throwback photo, she looked remarkably different to how she does now. Only a child in the photo, Salma stared at the camera from beneath thick black wavy curtain bangs, as her face was framed by ringlets. She donned a floral dress and crossed her arms as she lay on the grass.

Her wide-set brown eyes were the primary indicator that the young girl photographed was none other than Salma Hayek.

Fans took to the comments to comment on the retro photo and how much she had changed over the years.

One fan called her: "A beautiful and gorgeous girl, the future Miss Queen of Hollywood."

Some fans couldn't get over her hair, which one person said "Is like my hair style right now." Another compared the hairdo to John Stamos.

A fourth person observed that "Valentina looks like u so much," referring to Salma's daughter, who is set to turn 17 this month.

Born in 2007, Valentina is Salma's daughter with French businessman François-Henri Pinault. Not only has the teenager taken after her mother in appearance, but it seems she wants to have a similar career to the actress.

Appearing on the cover of Vogue México with her mom, Valentina laid out her plans for the future: "I want different things, but I almost always move between 4, I would like to be an actress and then a director because that is what makes sense in my head," she said, according to a translation from the interview.

"Also, I think it must be more difficult to be a director if you don't have experience on the other side of the screen, that could help directing."

It turns out that Valentina is hard to impress, with Salma saying that she was scared to take her daughter to see Eternals because she's such a tough critic.

"She's seen movies where she goes, 'My God, that was awful. Mom, what were you thinking?' So I was so scared," Salma said. Fortunately, the superhero movie got Valentina's seal of approval.

"It was fun. It was a good movie," according to the teenager.