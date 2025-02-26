Jonathan Van Ness' drastic lifestyle change that led to his 66lbs weight loss

Jonathan Van Ness unveiled a social media surprise with a look inside his weight loss journey, sharing that he'd lost over 66 pounds.

The Queer Eye star, 37, proudly showed off the result of his hard work and shared some of the factors that contributed to his dramatic transformation.

The TV personality has often spoken about his struggles with his body image and shared a spotlight on the ways he has not only honed his physique, but also grown to love it.

Here are the major lifestyle changes that contributed to Jonathan's weight loss…

Weight loss drugs

Jonathan attributed a large part of the weight loss to the GLP-1 injection medication. "I want to note glp-1s have been a huge help," he wrote on social media while also pointing to other changes in his lifestyle.

GLP-1 is a naturally occurring hormone that regulates blood sugar levels, although the star shared earlier in the year that he was taking GLP-1 injection medication to control his binge-eating disorder.

He opened up about the use of the medication in a video shared in January, saying: "Yes, I am on a GLP-1 weight loss medication," speaking of fluctuations in his weight "several times publicly."

"And this time in my life, I knew that I needed a little bit of extra help," he added. "The most important thing was, my binge-eating disorder was out of control."

He opened up further about his relationship with compulsive eating and struggles with his mental health concerning food, and was then prescribed GLP-1 by his doctor, which made him feel "immediately better."

"I, for the first time in my life, got control over my food intake," Jonathan explained. "It helped me so massively, and that's part of why I wanna be honest with you about it because I know how important asking for help is, and how much asking for help can change your life in terms of healing."

Diet

The haircare guru also mentioned making a major change to his diet, and has been open in the past about working with a nutritionist to support his lifestyle and hobbies.

In a 2022 video on social media, he explained: "My body was hurting, my back was hurting, I was hot. So, I got a nutritionist because I wanted to be able to do more gymnastics, I wanted to be able to do more stuff, I wanted to feel better."

Jonathan has also been open about his struggles with disordered eating, and has shared that a big change was also understanding hunger cues and emotional triggers with food, contributing to his use of medically-prescribed GLP-1.

Changing fitness

The Netflix star has often documented his love for gymnastics, which began at a young age and was extensively covered in his memoir Over the Top, chronicling his obsession over the sport as a challenge morphing into his attempts to do flips and routines as an adult.

However, he also explained that he had developed more intention about activities like strength training and yoga, and attributed a good deal of his new routine to group fitness activities.

He deemed group pilates in particular to be "most pivotal," adding: "My mental health and overall feeling is a different universe since last year and the biggest change was group fitness."

Jonathan did stress on each person's journey to a healthier lifestyle being their own, writing: "Take what works for you & leave the rest."