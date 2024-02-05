King Charles diagnosed with cancer - details

King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced.

In a statement, the palace said: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The statement continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

King Charles has commenced a schedule of regular treatments

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Charles, 75, was discharged from the London Clinic a week ago after undergoing treatment on an enlarged prostate. While exact details of the King's treatment have not been disclosed, it is understood that Charles underwent a corrective procedure for the benign condition.

News of the King's health struggles first came to light on 17 January when he was diagnosed while staying at Birkhall in Scotland. He is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.