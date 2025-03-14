Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo reveals surprising change to husband's body amid 140lbs weight loss

Jelly Roll has been on an incredible weight loss journey over the last few years – but it's more than the number on the scales that has changed about his body.

The "Son of a Sinner" singer's wife, Bunnie Xo, shared one surprising change to her husband's appearance that she wasn't expecting in a recent TikTok video.

Bunnie Xo confessed that after almost 10 years together, she never expected to see her husband growing hair on his chest.

"I've been with this man almost a decade and he just sprouted chest hairs," she captioned a video of Jelly Roll wearing a low-cut jacket in their kitchen.

In the clip, Bunnie Xo zooms in on Jelly Roll's new body hair to playful protests from her husband.

"Get off my hair," he shouted as he zipped up his jacket, before quipping: "Don't show my cleavage!"

The couple shared a giggle over the exchange, but Bunnie Xo was still in disbelief over his new chest hair, exclaiming: "When did you get hair on your chest? What is happening?"

Jelly Roll has overhauled his lifestyle since prioritizing his health in February 2023 and has lost a whopping 140lbs so far.

The musician, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, once tipped the scales at over 500lbs but is now able to perform tasks that seemed unattainable before his weight loss.

Last month, he spoke to E! News and shared his joy over hiking a mountain. "I hiked a mountain the other day. Camelback," he said, referencing an Arizona hike.

"There is no way that would have been possible beforehand, so it’s great to see that progress and we still are going."

Sharing his motivations, he added: "It isn't always the case where I feel focused or positive. The things that motivate me and keep me going are the people I have met along the way – across the juveniles and rehab centers or prisons along the way.

"The people that come up to me and bravely share their sobriety date, or a story of something that they've dealt with, or someone they've lost."

In a December 2024 episode of his wife's podcast "Dumb Blonde," Jelly Roll publicly revealed a weight loss goal which he'd only ever shared with her.

"I wanna be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026," he said. "That's my new goal. I want to have one of the biggest transformations."

The "Need a Favor" hitmaker admitted that sharing such a personal aspiration with the world wasn't easy but was entirely intentional. "I did this publicly for a reason," he explained. "I wanna be honest about my struggles with it with people.

"I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they're kind of ashamed," he reflected.

"They're so ashamed that they go hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out [and] they don't really know how to interact with the world looking different or feeling different. They kinda gotta find their whole new way."