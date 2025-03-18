Skip to main contentSkip to footer
A look at Tracy Morgan's extensive health issues as star faces worrying scare during Knicks game
Actor Tracy Morgan attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on December 03, 2022 in New York City. Mavericks defeated the New York Knicks 121-100© Getty Images

The 30 Rock star has dealt with health issues throughout his time in the spotlight

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Tracy Morgan quickly concerned fans with a recent health scare while courtside at a New York Knicks game, throwing up and being rolled away from the venue.

The comedian has been a fixture of the spotlight for over three decades, and has been candid about his struggles with his health as well as issues stemming from recent incidents.

Read on to learn more about Tracy's health battles over the years, from his diabetes diagnosis to his 2014 collision plus his most recent scare…

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 17 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tim Meadows as Lionel Osbourne, Tracy Morgan as Jermaine Allensworth during the 'Perspectives' skit on April 12, 1997© Getty Images

Diabetes and alcoholism

In 1996, the former Saturday Night Live star was diagnosed with diabetes mellitus, specifically Type 2 diabetes, which was compounded with his years of alcohol consumption.

The effects of the disease multiplied significantly by the time he began making 30 Rock, and he told TIME in 2009: "I feel fortunate to have the disease but not have it affect me." 

"My first season on 30 Rock, I wasn't taking the disease seriously. Then one day I got really sick. The doctor was like, 'Hey, listen, we may have to take your foot.' That was it for me. Now I take my insulin every day. My blood sugar doesn't get over 120."

30 ROCK -- "The Tuxedo Begins" Episode 608 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tina Fey as Liz Lemon, Tracy Morgan as Tracy Jordan© NBCUniversal via Getty Images

A 2010 Kidney transplant

In 2010, necessitated by his diabetes and alcohol consumption, Tracy underwent kidney surgery and as a result was forced to take some time off the beloved NBC sitcom. The surgery was easy and successful, with the writers even incorporating his absence on the show itself. He embraced sobriety soon after.

TODAY -- Pictured: Tracy Morgan appears on NBC News' "Today" show on Monday, June 1, 2015© Getty Images

A 2014 collision and lingering issues

In June 2014, Tracy was involved in a six-vehicle collision while in the midst of his stand up comedy tour, which resulted in him being airlifted to a hospital with several broken ribs, a broken femur, broken nose and traumatic brain injury, requiring immediate surgery.

He remained at a rehab facility for nearly a month after and by October, required a wheelchair to go more than a few steps. He made his first public appearance the following year, June 2015, giving an interview on TODAY explaining that he dealt with recurring headaches and memory loss.

He has since mostly recovered and become a fixture of the spotlight once again, even making a stand-up special detailing his experiences with rehab, his recovery, and the ensuing lawsuit against Walmart (allegedly settled for $50 million). He has stated he doesn't remember the crash.

Tracy Morgan attends the Barnstable Brown Gala at Barnstable-Brown Mansion on May 03, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.© Getty Images

Ozempic and weight fluctuations

In 2023, Tracy revealed during an appearance on the Today Show with Hoda and Jenna (now Today with Jenna & Friends) that he was prescribed Ozempic for his Type 2 diabetes. "That's how this weight got lost. I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic."

He joked during a later talk show appearance that he was already "out eating" the controversial drug and had gained 40 lbs, but later told E! News he was simply joking. "Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it. I take Ozempic every Thursday. It cuts my appetite in half."

Tracy Morgan shares a photo from his hospital bed after throwing up at a New York Knicks game on Instagram© Instagram

2025 New York Knicks incident — what happened?

On March 17, Tracy ignited concern after throwing up at a New York Knicks game. Fortunately, he took to social media soon after to clarify what was really going on with a photo from the hospital.

"Thank you for all your concern! I'm doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you," he penned.

