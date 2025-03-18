A look at Tracy Morgan's extensive health issues as star faces worrying scare during Knicks game

Tracy Morgan quickly concerned fans with a recent health scare while courtside at a New York Knicks game, throwing up and being rolled away from the venue.

The comedian has been a fixture of the spotlight for over three decades, and has been candid about his struggles with his health as well as issues stemming from recent incidents.

Read on to learn more about Tracy's health battles over the years, from his diabetes diagnosis to his 2014 collision plus his most recent scare…

© Getty Images Diabetes and alcoholism In 1996, the former Saturday Night Live star was diagnosed with diabetes mellitus, specifically Type 2 diabetes, which was compounded with his years of alcohol consumption. The effects of the disease multiplied significantly by the time he began making 30 Rock, and he told TIME in 2009: "I feel fortunate to have the disease but not have it affect me." "My first season on 30 Rock, I wasn't taking the disease seriously. Then one day I got really sick. The doctor was like, 'Hey, listen, we may have to take your foot.' That was it for me. Now I take my insulin every day. My blood sugar doesn't get over 120."

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images A 2010 Kidney transplant In 2010, necessitated by his diabetes and alcohol consumption, Tracy underwent kidney surgery and as a result was forced to take some time off the beloved NBC sitcom. The surgery was easy and successful, with the writers even incorporating his absence on the show itself. He embraced sobriety soon after.



© Getty Images A 2014 collision and lingering issues In June 2014, Tracy was involved in a six-vehicle collision while in the midst of his stand up comedy tour, which resulted in him being airlifted to a hospital with several broken ribs, a broken femur, broken nose and traumatic brain injury, requiring immediate surgery. He remained at a rehab facility for nearly a month after and by October, required a wheelchair to go more than a few steps. He made his first public appearance the following year, June 2015, giving an interview on TODAY explaining that he dealt with recurring headaches and memory loss. He has since mostly recovered and become a fixture of the spotlight once again, even making a stand-up special detailing his experiences with rehab, his recovery, and the ensuing lawsuit against Walmart (allegedly settled for $50 million). He has stated he doesn't remember the crash.

© Getty Images Ozempic and weight fluctuations In 2023, Tracy revealed during an appearance on the Today Show with Hoda and Jenna (now Today with Jenna & Friends) that he was prescribed Ozempic for his Type 2 diabetes. "That's how this weight got lost. I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic." He joked during a later talk show appearance that he was already "out eating" the controversial drug and had gained 40 lbs, but later told E! News he was simply joking. "Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it. I take Ozempic every Thursday. It cuts my appetite in half."