Tracy Morgan's home transformation for daughter Maven is total dad goals

Tracy Morgan opened up about the unexpected change at home he made for his daughter Maven during an interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show
Tracy Morgan has an incredible home in New Jersey, and he has gone to great lengths to change it for his young daughter, Maven.
The 52-year-old revealed that during the holidays, he goes all out when it comes to transforming his house, and the Halloween makeover sounds incredible – if not a little scary!
Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Tracy revealed that he turned his basement into a haunted house for his eight-year-old daughter.
"Every year, I do that for her and her friends at school. I turn the whole basement – the whole basement becomes a haunted house," he explained.
"It's very scary down there. I don't go down there. You got It the clown and his eyes are lighting up and I'm like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' So, I go down every morning to work out in my gym with my trainer, then I'm upstairs."
Tracy also makes sure the house has a festive makeover when it comes to Christmas time too. "Every year, I do the Christmas thing, too. I have a Black Santa Claus down there," he said, referring to himself in costume.
Tracy Morgan is a doting dad to four children - including daughter Maven
When Ellen joked that the dad-of-four never needed to leave his home, he replied: "I never have to. I built it so I don't have to leave. I love being in my home."
There's no wonder Tracy doesn't want to leave either, as his mansion has everything from a bowling alley and barbershop to a pool house – that was upgraded into a shark aquarium.
Tracy transformed his entire home for Maven and her friends
The star shares Maven with ex-wife Megan Wollover, and is also dad to sons Tracy Jr., Malcolm and Gitrid, with his ex-wife Sabina.
Tracy has an extra close bond with Maven, telling Hoda Kotb on Today that they are "very close" and that "she's my greatest co-star ever. Ever."
The actor also referred to his highway crash in 2014 which left him fighting for his life. "She was 10 months old when I got hit by the truck. So, people don't just come out of comas – I had to fight. I had to be here for her."
He added: "I wanted to see my daughter. I've always wanted a daughter. I have a female version of me, and I'm looking at her every day as she grows under my gaze. And I love her."
