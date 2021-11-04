Tracy Morgan's home transformation for daughter Maven is total dad goals The 52-year-old comedian is such a doting dad

Tracy Morgan has an incredible home in New Jersey, and he has gone to great lengths to change it for his young daughter, Maven.

The 52-year-old revealed that during the holidays, he goes all out when it comes to transforming his house, and the Halloween makeover sounds incredible – if not a little scary!

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Tracy revealed that he turned his basement into a haunted house for his eight-year-old daughter.

"Every year, I do that for her and her friends at school. I turn the whole basement – the whole basement becomes a haunted house," he explained.

"It's very scary down there. I don't go down there. You got It the clown and his eyes are lighting up and I'm like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' So, I go down every morning to work out in my gym with my trainer, then I'm upstairs."

Tracy also makes sure the house has a festive makeover when it comes to Christmas time too. "Every year, I do the Christmas thing, too. I have a Black Santa Claus down there," he said, referring to himself in costume.

Tracy Morgan is a doting dad to four children - including daughter Maven

When Ellen joked that the dad-of-four never needed to leave his home, he replied: "I never have to. I built it so I don't have to leave. I love being in my home."

There's no wonder Tracy doesn't want to leave either, as his mansion has everything from a bowling alley and barbershop to a pool house – that was upgraded into a shark aquarium.

Tracy transformed his entire home for Maven and her friends

The star shares Maven with ex-wife Megan Wollover, and is also dad to sons Tracy Jr., Malcolm and Gitrid, with his ex-wife Sabina.

Tracy has an extra close bond with Maven, telling Hoda Kotb on Today that they are "very close" and that "she's my greatest co-star ever. Ever."

The actor also referred to his highway crash in 2014 which left him fighting for his life. "She was 10 months old when I got hit by the truck. So, people don't just come out of comas – I had to fight. I had to be here for her."

He added: "I wanted to see my daughter. I've always wanted a daughter. I have a female version of me, and I'm looking at her every day as she grows under my gaze. And I love her."

