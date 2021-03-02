Tracy Morgan's $14million home with wife Megan is its own world The Saturday Night Live star lives in New Jersey with Megan and their daughter

Saturday Night Live star Tracy Morgan lives in an epic mansion with his wife Megan Wollover and their daughter, Maven Sonae in New Jersery.

According to Variety, Tracy bought the property for $13.9million in 2015, and it boasts a whopping seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Spread across two acres, it also features its own home theatre, a bar area, a home gym, a basketball court, a two-lane bowling alley, a swimming pool and a spa. There's even a pool table that doubles up as a fish tank complete with two live alligators, and a 20,000-gallon shark reef in the backyard that is home to eight sharks.

SEE: Tracy Morgan marries wife Megan in stunning ceremony

Tracy invited PEOPLE into the house shortly after moving in and exclaimed: "Look at it – it's a castle! I always wanted a big house when I was a little boy. Who ain't dream of having a big house. So we bought it."

He has also shared various glimpses inside on social media. Take a look…

Tracy Morgan's foyer

Tracy Morgan's entrance hall sets the opulent tone that continues throughout the home, complete with high-shine flooring, glass furniture, double-height ceilings and concrete pillars.

MORE: The most epic celebrity homes seen during lockdown unveiled

Tracy Morgan's kitchen

The kitchen is designed with black and white tiled flooring and white walls. Furniture includes regal baroque-style navy suede dining chairs.

Tracy Morgan's theatre

Tracy's theatre features geometric-print gold and cream wallpaper, and a large painting of boxer Muhammad Ali which reads his famous quote said before his fight with Sonny Liston in 1964: 'Rumble young man, rumble.'

READ: 12 most outrageous celebrity home features

Tracy Morgan's basement

As well as his cinema, bar, gym, basketball court and more, there is also a table tennis table in the basement of Tracy's home.

Tracy Morgan's living room

Tracy's living room is designed with cream walls, while furniture includes a brown suede sofa, and two mudcloth cushions.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celeb homes before and after fame revealed

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.