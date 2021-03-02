Tracy Morgan's $14million home with wife Megan is its own world

Bridie Wilkins
Tracy Morgan house: see where the Saturday Night Live star lives in New Jersey with wife Megan Wollover and daughter, Maven Sonae.
Saturday Night Live star Tracy Morgan lives in an epic mansion with his wife Megan Wollover and their daughter, Maven Sonae in New Jersery.
According to Variety, Tracy bought the property for $13.9million in 2015, and it boasts a whopping seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Spread across two acres, it also features its own home theatre, a bar area, a home gym, a basketball court, a two-lane bowling alley, a swimming pool and a spa. There's even a pool table that doubles up as a fish tank complete with two live alligators, and a 20,000-gallon shark reef in the backyard that is home to eight sharks.
Tracy invited PEOPLE into the house shortly after moving in and exclaimed: "Look at it – it's a castle! I always wanted a big house when I was a little boy. Who ain't dream of having a big house. So we bought it."
He has also shared various glimpses inside on social media. Take a look…
Tracy Morgan's foyer
Tracy Morgan's entrance hall sets the opulent tone that continues throughout the home, complete with high-shine flooring, glass furniture, double-height ceilings and concrete pillars.
Tracy Morgan's kitchen
The kitchen is designed with black and white tiled flooring and white walls. Furniture includes regal baroque-style navy suede dining chairs.
Tracy Morgan's theatre
Tracy's theatre features geometric-print gold and cream wallpaper, and a large painting of boxer Muhammad Ali which reads his famous quote said before his fight with Sonny Liston in 1964: 'Rumble young man, rumble.'
Tracy Morgan's basement
As well as his cinema, bar, gym, basketball court and more, there is also a table tennis table in the basement of Tracy's home.
Tracy Morgan's living room
Tracy's living room is designed with cream walls, while furniture includes a brown suede sofa, and two mudcloth cushions.
