Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pierce Brosnan, makes heads swivel with youthful new look — see photos
Subscribe
Pierce Brosnan, makes heads swivel with youthful new look — see photos
Pierce Brosnan attends the 37th Annual American Cinematheque Awards honoring Helen Mirren, Kevin Goetz and Screen Engine at The Beverly Hilton on February 15, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan, 71, makes heads swivel with youthful new look — see photos

The 007 star has turned back the clocks

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Pierce Brosnan showcased his suave on Tuesday, when he stepped out with a fresh-faced look James Bond would be proud of. 

The celebrated actor, 71, looked years younger than his age when he made an appearance at the Dunhill & BAFTA Filmmakers Dinner.

Pierce showed off a slick back hair-style and noticeably slimmer frame, giving a nod to his 007 character in a dapper, tuxedo. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Inside Pierce Brosnan's long marriage to wife Keely

He topped off his stylish ensemble with a pair of '70s-coded aviators from Saint Laurent.

The tinted lenses gave the illusion of golden eyes and the tortoise-shell rims exuded a vintage quality. 

Pierce Brosnan attends the dunhill & BAFTA Filmmakers Dinner wearing tux and big glasses© Getty Images
Pierce Brosnan attends the dunhill & BAFTA Filmmakers Dinner

As if he didn't ooze enough style, Pierce completed his look with a pricey 1945 Girard-Perregaux Vintage watch. 

He previously spoke to GQ about the piece when he told the publication: "I bought it. I came out of the store, my knees were shaking [due to] how much money I just dropped."

Pierce Brosnan tuxedo, slim glasses© Getty Images
Pierce looked dapper and youthful for his appearance

Fortunately, Pierce looked cool, calm and collected for his fashion-forward appearance.

Pierce's wife, Keely Shaye, didn't attend the event with her husband, but he made sure to flash his wedding ring for the cameras. 

Pierce Brosnan, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club on at Wimbledon on July 14, 2024 in London, England.© Getty Images
Pierce pictured in 2024

The couple met on April 8, 1994, and married seven years later in 2001 in Pierce's native Ireland at Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, in front of 100 guests. 

The day, which was covered exclusively by HELLO! featured a fireworks display, a seven-tier cake, and an elaborate ice sculpture of Rodin's The Kiss.

Pierce Brosnan stars in "The Last Rifleman"© Sky Cinema
He recently had to play an older man for his role in The Last Rifleman

They share two sons, Paris, 23, and Dylan, 28.

Paris is an artist and model and Dylan is an aspiring musician.

Dylan Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith, Pierce Brosnan and Paris Brosnan attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California© Daniele Venturelli, Getty
They share two sons

They recognize they have a lot to be grateful for and when quizzed on the 'nepo-baby' culture, Paris said: "I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," while Dylan said they were trying to "pave their own way."

"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it," added Paris "At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here. Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City© Sean Zanni
Pierce has been married to Keely since 2001

Pierce also shares his late daughter Charlotte and adult sons, Christopher, 53, and Sean, 41, with his first wife, the late actress Cassandra Harris.

On finding love again after Cassandra's death, Pierce told Closer Weekly: "You have to trust and follow your heart, and try to meet the best people in life. When Keely looks at me, I go weak. I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More