Pierce Brosnan, 71, makes heads swivel with youthful new look — see photos

Pierce Brosnan showcased his suave on Tuesday, when he stepped out with a fresh-faced look James Bond would be proud of.

The celebrated actor, 71, looked years younger than his age when he made an appearance at the Dunhill & BAFTA Filmmakers Dinner.

Pierce showed off a slick back hair-style and noticeably slimmer frame, giving a nod to his 007 character in a dapper, tuxedo.

He topped off his stylish ensemble with a pair of '70s-coded aviators from Saint Laurent.

The tinted lenses gave the illusion of golden eyes and the tortoise-shell rims exuded a vintage quality.

© Getty Images Pierce Brosnan attends the dunhill & BAFTA Filmmakers Dinner

As if he didn't ooze enough style, Pierce completed his look with a pricey 1945 Girard-Perregaux Vintage watch.

He previously spoke to GQ about the piece when he told the publication: "I bought it. I came out of the store, my knees were shaking [due to] how much money I just dropped."

© Getty Images Pierce looked dapper and youthful for his appearance

Fortunately, Pierce looked cool, calm and collected for his fashion-forward appearance.

Pierce's wife, Keely Shaye, didn't attend the event with her husband, but he made sure to flash his wedding ring for the cameras.

© Getty Images Pierce pictured in 2024

The couple met on April 8, 1994, and married seven years later in 2001 in Pierce's native Ireland at Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, in front of 100 guests.

The day, which was covered exclusively by HELLO! featured a fireworks display, a seven-tier cake, and an elaborate ice sculpture of Rodin's The Kiss.

© Sky Cinema He recently had to play an older man for his role in The Last Rifleman

They share two sons, Paris, 23, and Dylan, 28.

Paris is an artist and model and Dylan is an aspiring musician.

© Daniele Venturelli, Getty They share two sons

They recognize they have a lot to be grateful for and when quizzed on the 'nepo-baby' culture, Paris said: "I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," while Dylan said they were trying to "pave their own way."

"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it," added Paris "At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here. Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."

© Sean Zanni Pierce has been married to Keely since 2001

Pierce also shares his late daughter Charlotte and adult sons, Christopher, 53, and Sean, 41, with his first wife, the late actress Cassandra Harris.

On finding love again after Cassandra's death, Pierce told Closer Weekly: "You have to trust and follow your heart, and try to meet the best people in life. When Keely looks at me, I go weak. I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without."