Channing Tatum spotlights dramatic 60 lbs body transformation with latest raw photos

Channing Tatum is settling into a trend many other Hollywood greats have in the past — dramatic body transformations for their roles.

The actor has been identifiable by his athletic physique for most of his career, from his svelte footballer's build for She's the Man to the ripped and chiseled abs of the Magic Mike franchise.

However, the dad-of-one is taking on some drastic weight fluctuations for a pair of upcoming roles, and shared with a new social media post how difficult it was proving to handle.

"We back up! Lol," he wrote alongside a new selfie by a pool at home, displaying his trademark sculpted build. "1st photo is today 205."

He followed it up with a second shot in which he sported a bigger belly and lack of definition. "2nd photo 235 for a movie called Josephine," he added, referencing an upcoming thriller in which he stars alongside Gemma Chan and Philip Ettinger, which is currently in post-production.

Channing then added a dramatically different shot, sporting defined abs once again but on a skinnier frame, plus a full head of dark hair and a goatee. "Then went to 3rd photo which is 172 for a movie Roofman," he added, another upcoming crime drama in which he plays real-life spree robber Jeffrey Manchester, set for an October 3, 2025 release.

© Instagram Channing shared some selfies highlighting his current drastic weight fluctuations

"I'm so grateful for my genetics," he continued, with his total weight fluctuating about 63 lbs between his roles. "Grateful for my chef/nutritionist/witch. Grateful for my trainer. I couldn't make these big swings in my weight without you guys."

"But I won't be doing anymore fat roles haha. It's [too] hard on the body and [too] hard to take off now. But damn when I look at these pics it's just wild what the human body and will can do."

© Instagram "2nd photo 235 for a movie called Josephine"

Other celebrities responded with takes ranging from "Wow!" by Padma Lakshmi to "Wow, I would do almost anything for my art but not this. Bless you sir!" from Laverne Cox and "Be careful! Don't get a hernia!" by Natasha Lyonne.

Some of his followers compared him to Christian Bale, who has achieved notoriety for his major fluctuations in weight for his roles, from the uber skinny in The Fighter, which won him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2011, to the muscular Batman.

© Instagram "Then went to 3rd photo which is 172 for a movie Roofman"

Christian spoke with IGN FilmForce previously about the toll that such transformations take on his body, specifically citing the 100 lbs difference between 2004's The Machinist and 2005's Batman Begins.

"You do get a lot of nervous energy," the Oscar winner said. "I think putting weight on, unfortunately I had to put it on pretty fast and it's not very healthy doing that. That was when I felt bad."

© Getty Images Christian Bale is one of the actors most synonymous with dramatic weight fluctuations for roles

"I did actually start to feel I was putting my body under too much pressure because I put on 100 pounds in five months. You get big mood swings, but not such a bad thing when you're playing this darker version of Batman."