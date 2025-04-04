Hailey Bieber's first symptom that led to mini-stroke

Hailey Bieber experienced a frightening health scare in March 2022 when she suffered a transient ischemic attack (TIA), often called a mini-stroke.

The Rhode Beauty found was rushed to hospital on March 10 after her symptoms developed while eating breakfast with her husband, Justin Bieber.

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," she shared on Instagram at the time.

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own, and I recovered completely within a few hours."

She added: "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

First symptom

One month later, Hailey posted a YouTube video explaining the symptoms she experienced, recalling how she felt a "weird sensation" that traveled from her right shoulder to her fingers, leaving them numb.

© Getty Images Hailey felt a 'weird sensation' travel from her shoulder to her fingertips

Hailey also struggled with her speech, adding: "I couldn't get a sentence out. Everything was coming out, like, not even jumbled, just, like, couldn't get any of the words out.

"I couldn't speak, the right side of my face started drooping, I couldn't get a sentence out."

Hailey admitted that her anxiety made "everything worse," but she was lucky she didn't have any continuing symptoms.

© Getty Images Hailey experienced trouble with her speech and facial drooping

After doctors determined that Hailey suffered a small blood clot to her brain, "which they labeled and categorized as a TIA," they informed her of three factors that likely caused it.

Reasons behind mini stroke

Hailey explained: "One was that I just recently started birth control pills, which I should have never been on because I am somebody who suffered from migraines anyway, and I just did not talk to my doctor about this."

© Instagram Hailey had three factors that contributed to her mini-stroke

Hailey then revealed how the second factor was her recent recovery from COVID-19, and the third was taking a long-haul flight to Paris and back home again "in a very short amount of time".

She added: "The conclusion was that I had a blood clot that traveled into my heart and instead of – what typically happens if you have a small blood clot is that the heart will filter the blood clot to your lungs and your lungs will absorb it.

© Instagram A blood clot traveled to Hailey's brain leading to a TIA

"What happened with me is my blood clot actually escaped through the flap, or the hole in my heart, and it traveled to my brain, and that is why I suffered a TIA."

PTSD

Nearly one year after her mini-stroke, Hailey revealed that she was suffering from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"I struggled with a lot of anxiety after. I struggled with a little bit of PTSD of just like the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again," she said on the podcast "The Run-Through with Vogue".

© Instagram Hailey suffered from anxiety and PTSD after her health scare

"It was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine."

Hailey was in Palm Springs at the time of her health scare, and she admitted returning to the location left her "very triggered".

© Instagram Hailey's PTSD has gotten 'better' over time

"Even the first couple of times coming back here after was like a little bit of a strange, triggering kind of feeling for me because it's like you just remember exactly how everything happened in that moment," she said.

Hailey has been able to work through some of her issues and revealed: "With time, it gets better. It's something that I'm definitely very open to talking about if it could help anybody else."