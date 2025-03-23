Hailey Bieber marks milestone with adorable unseen photo of baby son Jack

Hailey Bieber has been spoiling fans with glimpses of her son recently, as the model continues to mark her firstborn Jack Blues Bieber's milestones.

The Rhode Beauty founder, who is married to Justin Bieber, took to Instagram to share an adorable photo holding her son, who was born on 23 August 2024.

Matching in green, Hailey wore a sporty green tracksuit whilst her baby son rocked a yellow soccer T-shirt printed with his surname 'Bieber' in green text. As the doting mom cradled her baby with one arm, and took a photo with the other, Jack's tiny feet dangled down.

© Instagram Hailey shared a rare photo of her son and his adorable baby feet

"Time is flying by too fassssst [sic]," Hailey penned in the caption.

Jack's sweet name has a special meaning

When Hailey and Justin shared their son's moniker for the first time, many fans were pleasantly surprised the power couple had chosen a popular name for their son, which has been ranked as one of the top 50 boy names in the US since 2000.

© Instagram Hailey and Justin have chosen to keep their son's identity private

Instead of following the suit of many celebrity couples and choosing a unique, unusual name for their son, the Biebers chose a sentimental name that honored Justin's father.

Justin and Hailey named their newborn after the "Peaches" singer's father, Jeremey Bieber, whose middle name is Jack.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey welcomed Jack in August 2024

It also appears that Justin has stuck with family tradition by giving his son the initials 'JB', like himself, his dad, and two of his half-siblings on his father's side.Justin’s half-sister is Jazmyn Bieber, while his half-brother is Jaxon Bieber. They were born during Jeremy's relationship with his ex Erin Wagner.

© Instagram The celebrity couple are lapping up every moment of parenthood

Hailey announced her pregnancy in March when she was six months along, opting to share the news alongside beautiful vow renewal photos with Justin.

She told W magazine she was finding it hard to keep the news private, explaining: "I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."