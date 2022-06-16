Hailey Bieber gives update on Justin Bieber's health: 'It's very scary' The model launched her skincare range Rhode Beauty this week

Justin Bieber worried fans last week when he shared that he was experiencing facial paralysis as a result of rare Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

On Wednesday, his wife Hailey Bieber gave an update on his health. Appearing on ABC's Good Morning America, the model said: "He is doing really well. He is getting better every single day. He's feeling a lot better.

"Obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's gonna be totally okay and I'm just grateful that he's fine."

This will be music to Justin's fans' ears, as many worried that his facial paralysis would be permanent.

Their concerns weren't entirely unfounded. Though Justin reassured his fans he'd get back to normal, the NHS says that less than half of patients with Ramsay Hunt syndrome recover completely, while the Mayo Clinic says: "For most people, the facial paralysis associated with Ramsay Hunt syndrome is temporary. However, it can become permanent."

Justin and Hailey Bieber support one another during health struggles

Hailey went on to say the support her husband has received from fans has been "really amazing," adding that people have sent well-wishes, advice and recommendations.

Hailey appeared on the show to promote her skincare brand Rhode Beauty, which launched on Wednesday.

Hailey Bieber launched her skincare line, Rhode Beauty, on Wednesday

The collection launched with Peptide Glazing Fluid, a lightweight gel serum, the Barrier Restore Cream, a creamy moisturiser and the Peptide Lip Treatment, which comes in three different flavours - salted caramel, watermelon and unscented.

