Hailey Bieber reveals 'hard' side effect of her emergency heart surgery

Justin Bieber has been in the news this week after experiencing facial paralysis, and while his wife Hailey Bieber has supported him through the ordeal, she explained she's not doing so well herself.

MORE: Is Ramsay Hunt syndrome permanent? Fans worry for Justin Bieber amid health woes

In March, Hailey underwent heart surgery after a blood clot caused her to have a mini-stroke. Speaking to Byrdie, Hailey shared that recovery is taking longer than expected. "My body is taking a little longer to heal than they thought it would," she said.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hailey Bieber talks about her heart surgery ordeal

"After they did the heart procedure, I'm always the person who's in a rush to get back to things, but this has taught me that it’s not physically possible sometimes."

MORE: Hailey Bieber shares sweet way Justin Bieber supports her amid health struggles

READ: Justin Bieber cradles tiny newborn - and fans think he's now a dad

Though the model said in April that surgery went "very smoothly", and she was recovering really well and feeling great, progress has since slowed.

In the interview, she explained that she was struggling not being back on top form.

Hailey had life-saving surgery in March

"I love fitness, so the last couple of months have been a little hard for me because it's such an important part of my routine and day," she said.

She credits her athleticism for keeping her body strong, commenting: "I was a dancer when I was a teenager, so my body has always just been in strong form."

RELATED: Justin Bieber has been left paralyzed in the face as he battles 'pretty serious virus'

Hailey put her struggles to the back of her mind this week, though, concentrating instead on the launch of her skincare brand Rhode Beauty, and on caring for Justin.

Hailey credits her figure to years of dancing

Appearing on ABC's Good Morning America, the model said of her husband's health: "He is doing really well. He is getting better every single day. He's feeling a lot better.

"Obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's gonna be totally okay and I'm just grateful that he's fine."

We're wishing both of the Biebers well!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.