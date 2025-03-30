Celine Dion's first symptom that led to stiff person syndrome diagnosis as she marks 57th birthday

Celine Dion is "getting back into the swing of things" after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022.

However, the singer – who turns 57 on March 30 – first noticed symptoms in 2008 during her Taking Chances world tour.

WATCH: Celine Dion reveals stiff person syndrome diagnosis in emotional video

First symptom

Celine revealed that she began to experience spasms, and her voice would tremble when she hit the high notes.

"I was struggling to control it. I was able to go very high, but then my voice was wracked with kind of spasms. I did what one is meant to do in these days: I went to see a doctor," she recalled during an interview with Vogue France.

After being told her vocal cords looked fine, Celine returned to her $1.2 million Las Vegas home and embarked on five tours after that.

© Getty Images Celine first experienced symtoms of stiff person syndrome in 2008

She then began to experience muscular stiffness. "I was struggling to move. I had to lean on something to be able to walk," the star said.

Celine admitted she ignored her symptoms for years, and it was only during the COVID-19 pandemic that she was able to prioritize her health.

© Getty Images Celine ignored her symptoms for years

"I told myself the universe had sent me a sign with Covid: I needed to make the most of this time of rest to discover what was going on," she said.

"For years and years, I shut my eyes to it. I hid it from my friends, my family, my children… I held out for as long as possible. I needed to stop being so brave. I needed to take care of it."

© Getty Images Celine began to prioritize her health during COVID-19

In October 2021, Celine concerned fans worldwide by revealing she would be delaying her Las Vegas shows due to "severe and persistent muscle spasms".

This was followed by the cancellation of the North American leg of her Courage World Tour in January 2022 and later the axing of her European dates.

In December 2022, Celine bravely announced her diagnosis to the world, telling fans via a moving video that she was suffering from stiff person syndrome.

What is stiff person syndrome? Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder. Symptoms of stiff person syndrome include muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, often triggered by noise, touch and emotional distress. Celine's condition is characterised by muscle spasms. People with stiff person syndrome suffer from frequent falls, because they lack defensive reflexes to save themselves. Sufferers are often unable to walk or move, and it's twice as common in women than in men. It's not known what causes the disorder, and it's often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, psychosomatic illness, or anxiety and phobia. The disorder doesn't have a cure, though anti-anxiety drugs, muscle relaxants, and anti-convulsants. Pain relief can also improve symptoms.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," she said in part.

The star's career took a backseat, and she refrained from public appearances as she focused on her health.

She previously gave fans an update as to how life is going with her illness – and the intensive therapy that goes into treating it.

© Getty Images Celine has intense therapy to manage her symptoms

She told Vogue France: "Five days a week, I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice... I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself.

"I haven't beaten the disease, as it's still within me and always will be. I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now, I have to learn to live with it," she added.

Public return

© Getty Images Celine has begun to appear more in the spotlight since her diagnosis

Celine has slowly been making a return to the limelight. She received a standing ovation at the 2024 Grammys when she made a surprise appearance to present Taylor Swift with the Album of the Year award.

She returned to the stage with a powerful performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Celine has also been pictured with her teenage sons on several occasions, including at The Rolling Stones concert in Vegas and enjoying a game of golf in March 2025.