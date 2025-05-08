Tributes pour in following 3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold's heartbreaking terminal cancer news

Gavin DeGraw and Creed's Scott Stapp are among those who have paid tribute to 3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold after he announced he has terminal cancer.

"I had been sick a couple of weeks ago and went to the hospital and got checked out, and actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung," the 46-year-old rock star told dans in a new video, sharing that it is "stage 4, and that's not real good".

Brad Arnold shares his cancer diagnosis with fans

"We serve a mighty God and he can overcome anything, so I have no fear," Brad concluded. "I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all."

"If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it's YOU brother," commented Scott. "You and your family are in my prayers daily. We can do ALL things through CHRIST. I think I can speak for all of us, we are lifting you up in prayer right now believing without doubt for your total healing! I love you bro."

Gavin also commented, writing: "May God bless you brother. Showing us how to conquer the darkness with light."

Debbie Gibson wrote that she was "sending love" while Austin Snell added: "Praying hard for you and your family, man. If the lord is for us, then who can be against us."

Brad confirmed his band had canceled their upcoming tour with other 2000s rock bands Creed, Nickelback and Daughtry.

"Now, I believe ITS NOT MY TIME" is really my song," Brad captioned his video, referencing one of the band's hit songs.

"This’ll be a battle so we need our prayers warriors! Thank y’all for being the best fans in the world."

Charlie Daniels' family also shared their prayers for Brad, revealing that the late musician had "saved Brad's life," helping get him into rehab.

"Brad has been sober for over nine years now, and today he shared his cancer diagnosis with the world, and we want to lift Brad up in prayer for healing. The best part is that he's done the most important healing already, and that is his spiritual healing and his faith in the power of Jesus," Charlie's family wrote on social media.

Formed in 1996 in Escatawpa, Mississippi, the band has been described as post-grunge and their debut single "Kryptonite", peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and was an instant hit, becoming a Grammy nominated song.

Their debut album, The Better Life, was released on February 8, 2000 and became the 11th best-selling album of the year.

Follow up singles included "When I'm Gone" and "Here Without You".